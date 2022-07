Essential workers who caught COVID-19 on the job in Connecticut have so-far left millions in state compensation on the table as a $34 million assistance fund has gone virtually unused, according to the state comptroller. Lawmakers created the Connecticut Essential Worker COVID-19 Assistance Fund to provide financial help to residents who incurred out-of-pocket medical expenses or lost pay as a result of contracting COVID while working critical jobs between March 10, 2020 and July 20, 2021. The program can also provide up to $3,000 to assist the families with funeral expenses for an eligible worker who died as a result of the virus.

