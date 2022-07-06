ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order to strengthen abortion access in North Carolina

By Michael Perchick
ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dYMvm_0gWzjbqy00
EMBED <> More Videos Gov. Cooper signs Executive Order to strengthen abortion access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Cooper was joined by political candidates and representatives from Planned Parenthood Wednesday afternoon, where he signed a new Executive Order to enhance abortion access in North Carolina.

"This order will help protect North Carolina doctors and nurses and their patients from cruel, right wing criminal laws passed by other states. It will help coordinate health care access. And it will help ensure that local police are enforcing our state law that prevents anyone from obstructing or barring access to a healthcare facility," said Cooper.

The Executive Order prohibits Cabinet agencies from cooperating in investigations initiated by other states into people obtaining reproductive services in North Carolina.

This comes just twelve days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had stood for nearly fifty years. While abortion rights in North Carolina have not been impacted, stricter regulations and near total-bans are now in effect in other states.

"People throughout the southeast rely on North Carolina as an access point. Without Governor Cooper's help, without his veto, access for people in North Carolina and South Carolina, Tennessee, and the entire region would be devastated," said Alexis McGill Johnson, the President of Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Currently, Republicans do not have enough votes to form a supermajority to overcome any vetoes from Governor Cooper, though the margin is thin and analysts are predicting a strong performance for the party in November. Cooper pointed to the importance of the upcoming midterms, with Johnson adding that Planned Parenthood Action Fund, along with Emily's List and NARAL Pro-Choice America, plan to spend $150 million on races across the country to support pro-abortion candidates.

North Carolina has attracted several high-profile jobs announcements and projects; Cooper expressed concern should stricter regulations be passed in North Carolina.

"I've had a number of conversations with CEO's over the last few years, and I think that having a forward-thinking state particularly on these social issues is important to these businesses. This Supreme Court is very recent. I think we're still seeing reaction from companies not only across our state but across the country. I think we create an amazing atmosphere, the right kind of balance, not only would bad legislation by the General Assembly on this issue be destructive to women and their families, and it's wrong in it of itself but I do think it would have a negative effect on economic growth here," said Cooper.

House Speaker Tim Moore, a Republican, pushed back on the Governor's assertion. In a statement shared with ABC 11, his office wrote:

"Governor Cooper is desperate to distract voters from his party's failed economic record. Today's announcement is nothing more than electioneering, and his predictions about future legislation are simply baseless fearmongering."

ABC 11 reached out to Senate President Phil Berger's office for comment on the Executive Order, but have not heard back at this time.

Comments / 2

Related
carolinajournal.com

The Farm Act among 19 bills signed by N.C. Gov. Cooper

S.B. 671 was also signed, dealing with regulations of virtual and charter schools. The state budget continues to miss the cut of bills signed by Cooper. S.B. 762, also known as the N.C. Farm Act of 2022 was signed into law Friday by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, along with 18 other bills, the newly proposed state budget still not one of them.
POLITICS
My Clallam County

North Carolina governor signs executive order to protect abortion rights in the state

(RALEIGH, N.C.) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order to strengthen access to reproductive health care in the state on Wednesday. The order takes several steps to defend the existing services in North Carolina, including to state that patients who receive abortions or providers who perform abortions will not be penalized or criminalized for providing, receiving or inquiring about reproductive health care services.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
carolinajournal.com

Cooper signs executive order protecting abortion in N.C. after Dobbs

After the decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health by the U.S. Supreme Court, women in North Carolina are no longer guaranteed a federal constitutional right to abortion. But Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper took executive action Wednesday to ensure state workers under his control do nothing to support challenges to the controversial procedure.
POLITICS
piratemedia1.com

The current status of abortion rights in North Carolina

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic overturn of landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey on June 24, East Carolina University faculty discuss the current state and future of abortion policy in North Carolina. Within the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Tennessee State
State
South Carolina State
Axios

Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.

By the numbers: Virginia’s national parks support an estimated 18,000 jobs and contribute a total of $1.9 billion to the Virginia economy, according to the report. The largest share of park spending was on lodging, at $463 million, followed by restaurants ($295 million) and gas ($148 million). Zoom in:...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics State#Politics Governor#Raleigh#Cabinet#The Supreme Court#Republicans
sunny943.com

North Carolina is One of the Worst States for Sleep in the Country

Nothing is more important for us than getting some shut-eye, and here in North Carolina, we apparently get some of the worst sleep!. It’s no secret that the quality of our sleep is important for our health in multiple ways. Good sleep is essential to our physical and mental function, our ability to fight sickness, and to recharge our natural body processes.
POLITICS
Smith Mountain Eagle

Snyder leaves BTWNM for North Carolina

Robin Snyder recently was selected as the new deputy superintendent for Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial (Outer Banks Group). Snyder had served as the superintendent of Booker T. Washington National Monument in Wirtz and Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
wccbcharlotte.com

New North Carolina Laws Now In Effect

CHARLOTTE, NC – Roughly 30 new laws are in effect in North Carolina as of July 1st. They touch on everything from the DMV, education, public employee pay, high school athletics, and liquor laws. Be prepared to pay more for your driver’s license, your vehicle registration or copy of...
Richmond County Daily Journal

Robin Sage set to begin next week

FORT BRAGG — This month, Special Forces candidates will participate in the Robin Sage training exercise, held within multiple North Carolina counties as the final test of their Special Forces Qualification Course training. Between July 16 to Aug. 3, students will participate in this exercise before graduating the course...
FORT BRAGG, NC
kiss951.com

Raleigh Pizza Joint Named Best Pizza in North Carolina

Are you a pizza lover like me? I am obsessed with trying new pizza spots everywhere I go. Whether that is another city, another state, or another country if there is a unique pizza to try, I will! Whether you like plain ole cheese or loaded up with toppings, finding the right pizza joint can be hard work. But, don’t worry the search is always fun and tastes pretty good!
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

Some fishermen unhappy about North Carolina's new flounder restrictions

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries is limiting this year's fishing season on southern flounder, and some recreational fishermen in the state are unhappy about the new restrictions. The state Division of Marine Fisheries recently limited the fishing season to the month of September. Anglers can only catch one...
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy