Leavenworth, WA

Sheriff: Man killed in Washington Cascades climbing fall

 2 days ago
LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A man from Vancouver, Washington, died in a climbing accident Monday in the Cascade Mountains south of Leavenworth, the Chelan County sheriff said. The 44-year-old’s climbing...

Vancouver climber killed in fall near Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH — A 44-year-old climbing coach from Vancouver is dead after falling from a sheer rock face in the Leavenworth area on the Fourth of July. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says Bryan C. Caldwell was climbing with a partner on Icicle Buttress, a rock feature south of Leavenworth, when a stormfront moved in and the two began their descent. His partner reached the ground shortly before 1 p.m., but then Caldwell’s anchor apparently failed, and he fell about 100 feet.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Chelan County Coroner Identifies Deceased Hiker from Vancouver, Wash.

Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris has identified the rock climber who died on July 4th south of Leavenworth to be 44-year-old Bryan C. Caldwell. Caldwell is from Vancouver, Wash. Chelan County Sheriff's Office shared that Caldwell fell while rappelling 100 ft. down Icicle Buttress due to an equipment malfunction. His...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
Missing Kayaker Named as Rescue Efforts Turn to Recovery

Efforts continue in the search for a kayaker who went missing on the Little Wenatchee River late last month. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says 41-year-old William Henniger of Des Moines, Washington was last seen going over a waterfall in heavy rapids June 25th. Henniger reportedly got into the river with another kayaker just downriver of a bridge that leads to Rainy Pass. The other kayaker was able to get out of the river before Henniger disappeared.
WENATCHEE, WA
Vancouver man dies in climbing accident on Icicle Buttress

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. — A Vancouver, Washington man was killed in a climbing accident at the Icicle Buttress near Leavenworth on Monday. According to Chelan County Sheriff Brian Burnett, the 44-year-old man died after falling about 100 feet. The man’s climbing partner flagged down a USFS Officer who was in...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
Hiker Dies From 100-ft. Fall in Leavenworth

A climber from Vancouver, Wash. fell to his death while rappelling 100 feet down Icicle Buttress on July 4. The 44-year-old climber was found by his climbing partner in Leavenworth, who was able to flag down USFS Officer Mike Kujala while he was passing by. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Search...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
