Sheriff: Man killed in Washington Cascades climbing fall

Efforts continue in the search for a kayaker who went missing on the Little Wenatchee River late last month. Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says 41-year-old William Henniger of Des Moines, Washington was last seen going over a waterfall in heavy rapids June 25th. Henniger reportedly got into the river with another kayaker just downriver of a bridge that leads to Rainy Pass. The other kayaker was able to get out of the river before Henniger disappeared.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO