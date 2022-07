TRUCKEE (CBS13) — The latest on a wildfire burning near Truckee on Thursday: 7:50 a.m. Evacuation orders have been lifted for the TRK-E112A zone and all businesses can reopen. The legacy Trail remains closed between Glenshire and downtown Truckee. July 7 Updates Below 4:30 p.m. The wildfire burning near Truckee was determined to be human-caused, officials said. Truckee police said officers took arrested a woman who admitted to intentionally starting several spot fires that led to the bigger blaze. The Truckee Fire Protection District said the evacuated area has been split into two zones: TRK-112A and TRK-112B, or west and east. TRK-112A remains under a mandatory evacuation...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO