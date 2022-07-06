5 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Dodge has always challenged the status quo with its bonkers Muscle cars, and the company made this even more apparent in 2014, when it introduced the Hellcat engine and put it in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and later, in other models. Fast-forward eight years and the push for electrification has forced the brand to kill off any remaining V-8s, starting with the high-horsepower, supercharged Hellcat variants in order to make way for an EV Muscle car. Since this is Dodge, the supercharged V-8 is not going to go quietly, and the brand is celebrating the end of an era with one last, epic Hellcat model based on the Challenger, which will be an incarnation of the ultimate MOPAR.

