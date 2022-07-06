ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Coolest Features Of The 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

By Jared Rosenholtz
 2 days ago
It's hard to find a new car with more technology packed into it than the 2022 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. In fact, it's often said if you want to know what features will be available in every car 10 years from now, just look at today's S-Class. We just spent a week driving...

Listen To The Flat-Six Engine Of Porsche 911 GT3 R Explode Into Life

Ahead of its official debut, Porsche Motorsport has taken to Twitter with a delightful teaser, demonstrating the 911 GT3 R's incredible exhaust note. The quick five-second video shows the racer set off at spectacular speed, singing as only a well-sorted flat-six can. The caption piques our interests further, reading "The next-generation Porsche 911 GT3 R comes alive. How do you like the sound of the ?-liter flat-six engine?"
Mad Scientist Is Squeezing A Hemi V8 Into The Most Unlikely Car

We can think of a lot of cars that need a V8, yet don't have one. Heck, we can think of a number of Stellantis' own cars that could benefit from the brand's Hemi V8, like the one in the Dodge Challenger. The Chrysler Pacifica comes to mind, as does the Jeep Wrangler (and Stellantis actually did that one!). But the Jeep Renegade? Mike Martin thinks that should be the first on the list.
Alpine Wants Hydrogen-Powered V6 For Future Sports Cars

Much like the arrival date of the elusive Tesla Cybertruck, it remains unclear exactly when electric vehicles will finally replace those with conventional combustion engines across the industry. Europe's proposed 2035 combustion ban isn't yet set in stone, and several automakers are still working on hybrids and alternative technologies. Hydrogen...
UK: Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, and Jeep Trackhawk drag race

Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
Hot Compact Drag Race: VW Golf R Vs. Hyundai Elantra N

The hot hatch wars are still in full swing, with the Volkswagen Golf R battling it out with the Toyota GR Corolla and soon-to-arrive 2023 Honda Civic Type R. These cars have all proven that they can lap the Nurburgring faster than some 1990s supercars, and are pretty brutal in a straight line, but what happens when you put an industry favorite, the VW Golf R up against a relative newcomer? In this YouTube video posted by Sam Car Legion, we get to see the R take on a 2022 Hyundai Elantra N sedan, and despite the fact that the Elantra ain't no hatchback, it still makes for an interesting small-capacity turbo engine showdown.
Toyota Will Reveal The New Crown Luxury Sedan Next Week

After announcing that the full-size Avalon would not continue past the 2022 model year, it seemed like Toyota was giving up on the large sedan market. But rumors quickly emerged that Toyota would replace the Avalon with a model called the Crown, which has never been offered in the United States. Those murmurs have grown into loud chatter as leaked design images of the Crown emerged on the internet. With this new model looking all but guaranteed, we now have the last bit of proof we need to move forward.
Ball On A Budget: Walmart’s New Hyper E-Ride Electric Bike

Department store bikes have provided affordable and easily accessible mobility for decades now. Available in all shapes and sizes, Walmart bikes certainly get the job done, so long as that job is simply getting you from point A to B. Sure, more performance-oriented options are available, but they’ll set you back a pretty penny. In recent years, the retail megachain has dipped its toes into the electric bike market, with some super cheap models selling for less than $500.
Mercedes-Benz
Dodge Sends Off The Supercharged V-8 With a Bang

Dodge has always challenged the status quo with its bonkers Muscle cars, and the company made this even more apparent in 2014, when it introduced the Hellcat engine and put it in the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and later, in other models. Fast-forward eight years and the push for electrification has forced the brand to kill off any remaining V-8s, starting with the high-horsepower, supercharged Hellcat variants in order to make way for an EV Muscle car. Since this is Dodge, the supercharged V-8 is not going to go quietly, and the brand is celebrating the end of an era with one last, epic Hellcat model based on the Challenger, which will be an incarnation of the ultimate MOPAR.
Why Is Nobody Buying the 2022 Honda Ridgeline?

The Honda Ridgeline has long been Honda’s version of a mid-size truck. It is based on the same platform that the Honda Pilot rides on and it has consistently been praised by critics. But, a comfortable ride and convenient features have not led to this pickup truck selling that well. The Ridgeline is typically in last place when it comes to sales, and the question should be asked why exactly is that? Is the 2022 Honda Ridgeline not a good pickup truck?
The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
Study finds Toyota's solid-state battery patent lead massive

Solid-state batteries promise to boost range of electric vehicles while simultaneously reducing charge times and costs, compared to the liquid-state batteries in use today. It's why most major automakers are developing solid-state batteries, and one of the leaders could just be Toyota, an automaker that until recently was reluctant to develop cars powered by batteries, favoring hydrogen fuel cells instead.
New Bronco Owner Appalled At Poor Quality Of His SUV

We can't think of another vehicle that has caused quite as big a stir as the Ford Bronco. Dearborn's talented off-roader has wormed its way into the hearts of many and it's easy to see why. The retro styling is delightful and the level of personalization on offer lets you specify truly unique vehicles. What's more, it demonstrates remarkable skill when traversing the road less traveled.
Tesla Selling Cars Without Key Fobs From July

When the Model 3 and Model Y were first introduced, Tesla's decision to not supply conventional key fobs surprised many. But the company's argument was why would anyone bother with a traditional key when you could simply use a smartphone to gain access to the car? After all, Tesla also supplied these vehicles with key cards should you find yourself in a spot of bother.
Mazda CX-60's Revolutionary New Diesel Inline-6 Hits 48 MPG

In early 2021, Mazda cut the diesel option from the CX-5 range. It was more expensive than the gas-powered engines, so the uptake wasn't strong. While Mazda wouldn't confirm how many diesel CX-5s were sold in the USA, it stated that it would continue to advance its diesel technology globally as part of a Multi-Solution Powertrain Strategy - which has included hydrogen development as well as the Skyactiv X spark-controlled compression ignition for gasoline.
The Blackest Porsche 911 Ever Is Even Blacker Than Vantablack

Porsche offers one of the most expansive color pallets of any automaker. You can even view most of Porsche's fabulous paint-to-sample options on the online configurator. But even the master of the 'Rennbow' doesn't offer Vantablack, the blackest, black known to man. BMW experimented with this unreal color on an X6 a few years ago, and now a Japanese Porsche owner has applied something similar on their 911. The results are hauntingly spectacular.
Watch This Porsche 911 Go Goth for a Night on the Town

Called Musou Black, this paint is said to be the darkest water based acrylic paint in the world. This custom Porsche 911 was painted by Pit One Customs garage in Japan. A 100 ml bottle of the paint will run you a little over $18, so painting a full car will cost a pretty penny.
Porsche Just Released Its Most Expensive Model Ever

Porsche has just released its most expensive model ever, breaking the record by a significant amount of money. The German sports car manufacturer wasn't likely attempting to break their own record just for the sake of saying so, but they've done so anyway, coming in with a price well over their previous most expensive model — the Porsche RS Spyder LMP2 — which sold for $1.5 million in 2008.
Bentley Bentayga Equestrian Collection Debuts With Horse-Inspired Accents

Bentley is playing with the ponies for the new Bentayga Equestrian Collection. This limited run of ten, horse-themed vehicles makes a public debut at the Brussels Stephex Masters show jumping competition that runs from August 24 to 28. They are exclusively available from the brand's dealers in Antwerp, Brussels, and Knokke, Belgium.
