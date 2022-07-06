ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Chamber Music Society presents ‘French Voices’

Sunday, July 10 — ROCHESTER —The Rochester Chamber Music Society presents the Champlain Trio on Sunday, July 10 at 4 p.m. at the Rochester Federated Church. Hailed by music critic Jim Lowe of The Times Argus as “any opportunity to hear Quante, Tauble and Fukuda perform is well worth the effort.” Entitled “French Voices”, the afternoon performance includes works by Chaminade, Boulanger and Fauré. The concert is in memory of Joanna Gillespie and Joan Landis, longtime board members and supporters of the RCMS and is sponsored by Bald Mountain Theater. It’s been said that out of adversity comes opportunity, and out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Champlain Trio was formed. Violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Tauble, and pianist Hiromi Fukuda each call Vermont home and with concerts, tours, and festivals being put on hold, the spring of 2020 brought the unique opportunity to come together as an ensemble.

All three musicians earned degrees from The Julliard School among others, and hold positions in the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Amherst College, and the University of Vermont.

With a shared passion for supporting the arts in Vermont, one of the trio’s first projects was to create and film a documentary series entitled “Empty Stages.” Along with filmmaker Jay Craven, the trio filmed episodes at six concert venues across Vermont with the goal of drawing attention to the many amazing performance spaces in the state and to show how Covid-19 has impacted the arts. The documentary aired on Vermont PBS in June, 2021.

Since filming the documentary, the trio has continued to expand their performance schedule and are enjoying the return to the stage and in-person concerts.

For their full list of upcoming concerts and programs, visit champlaintrio.com. For additional concert info, rcmsvt.org or call 802-767-9234. Masking and vaccination cards are required.

