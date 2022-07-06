ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Worthington Athletics: Thomas, Kilbourne add Welsh, Hilson as assistant ADs

By Michael Rich, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIXsB_0gWziVXh00

In her first year as Thomas Worthington athletics director, Molly Feesler saw a need to change the way she runs her department.

So, Thomas and Worthington Kilbourne are shifting to a model that features an athletics director, an assistant athletics director and an administrative assistant after previously having one athletics director and two administrative assistants.

“In Pickerington, (Feesler) used this assistant AD model,” Superintendent Trent Bowers said. “Somebody was hired who didn’t necessarily have the same qualifications that we would require an athletic director, which is an athletic administrative license, but had a sports management background. She felt like it was really successful at Pickerington. So, we determined that for a cost-neutral standpoint, it was a better way to staff our athletic departments.”

After being approved at the June 27 school board meeting, Chauncey Hilson will hold the assistant athletics director position at Kilbourne and Matthew Welsh will have the role at Thomas.

“That staffing has been in place for a long, long time,” Bowers said. “Over the last few years, we’ve seen a number of shifts. Officials are assigned using Arbiter versus individually assigning them to games and are paid through that system. We use a system called Final Forms for physicals and documentation that used to be collected physically. And now games are done through Hometown Ticketing, so there’s no cash collection. Those tasks were significant in the assistant world.”

Feesler is happy that her advice was taken.

“When I was at DeSales, I’d probably spend two hours a day counting money and getting money ready for the next day’s events,” she said. “We don’t do that anymore. We had about 115 different applicants for the two positions, so that tells you there’s a strong interest for these positions.”

Feesler and Kilbourne athletics director Jeff Todd were a part of the hiring process for both positions.

“It just helps that our board and Dr. Bowers understand our need to cover so many of our athletic events,” Todd said. “We’re a huge athletic program with 32 varsity sports. So, having the help covering games and being there for our kids is crucial.”

Hilson comes to Kilbourne from Upper Arlington, where he served as an event manager and site coordinator. Prior to that, he spent time with Feesler at Pickerington North as an intern.

“It’s something that I’ve been working for for about three to four years now,” Hilson said. “I spent some time at Pickerington North in their athletic department and some time at Upper Arlington in their athletic department. I coached (football) at Gahanna Lincoln since 2015 and will continue to do so until this position starts on July 25. So, I’ve been around high school athletics for some time and it feels great to cross something off my list (that) I’ve strived for. A lot of credit goes to those I’ve worked under, like Molly and Tony Pusateri (at UA). I’ve had some great leadership along the way.”

Welsh was the athletics director at Madison Plains last year. He also has spent time in the athletic departments at Marysville and Dublin Jerome.

“I’m fairly new to this profession,” Welsh said. “I spent 20-plus years in corporate America before going back and getting my master’s in athletic administration. This is an opportunity to go to a Division I school in the OCC and work with someone (like Feesler) that I consider a mentor and just continue to learn the profession before I may get a shot in my office down the road.”

mrich@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekRich

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Felix Okpara Knows “I’ve Still Got A Lot of Room to Grow” Before Freshman Season Begins At Ohio State

Ohio State didn’t sign a transfer center over the offseason. Not even a scholarship power forward. That was a conscious decision by Chris Holtmann and the Buckeye coaching staff, and it speaks to the confidence it has in the two true big men on the roster for the 2022-23 season. For the most part, Ohio State already knows what it has in returning junior Zed Key, although his full potential may not be fully realized just yet. What true freshman Felix Okpara will bring to the table, though, will be more of a mystery.
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Crouch leads local golfers at Ohio Open with 19th-place finish

Fredericktown’s T.T. Crouch, who is an instructor at the Mount Vernon Junior League and an assistant golf coach for Mount Vernon Nazarene University, carded a one-under par 209 for three rounds to finish in a tie for 19th, to lead all local golfers at the 101st Ohio Open Championship Wednesday at Westfield Country Club.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Freshman Bruce Thornton Settling in After “Rough” First Week of Summer Training With Buckeyes

Bruce Thornton has long looked like the type of prospect who could make the transition from high school to college basketball appear relatively easy. But even for the No. 43 player in the country and top recruit in the state of Georgia, the jump up to the next level hasn’t come without growing pains. A month into summer workouts with the Buckeyes, Ohio State’s point guard of the future has begun to settle in, but not before a bit of a rude awakening.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Buckeye Hegemony in Ohio Isn't Guaranteed, But It's Close to That

Not just because it is a literal pit, filled with vipers, but also because (in terms of football) it is a large, talent-rich state with several significant college football programs all vying for supremacy. This constant battle between Gators and Hurricanes and Seminoles was something that I found fascinating as...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kilbourne, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Pickerington, OH
Sports
City
Pickerington, OH
City
Marysville, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Worthington, OH
Sports
City
Upper Arlington, OH
Eleven Warriors

What Miles Walker's Commitment Means for Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class

Three-star Connecticut offensive tackle Miles Walker’s rise within the recruiting industry has exploded over the last couple of months. But his journey to develop into Ohio State’s newest offensive lineman commitment as of Friday goes much further than that. Three years ago, Walker sat at what his high school coach described as a “sloppy” 280 pounds. After rigorous workouts, Walker slimmed down to 235 pounds by the start of his junior season.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Report: Ohio State to take part in 2023 Emerald Coast Classic

The Ohio State men's basketball team has an exciting 2022-23 season ahead, featuring a number of enticing matchups. The Buckeyes learned on Friday that they will have at least a few exciting games in the non-conference portion of the 2023-24 season. According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein,...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How much rain did central Ohio get?

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rainfall totals from storms Tuesday and Wednesday came in the running for the most in 143 years in central Ohio. As additional on-and-off showers loom for Friday, Storm Team 4 compiled rainfall totals for the last three days. Wednesday was the fourth wettest day in Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worthington Athletics
Eleven Warriors

The Big Ten Makes A Power Play By Bringing in USC And UCLA, Ohio State Lands Three Cornerback Commitments in Five Days

Landmark news broke in the world of college sports this past week. USC and UCLA are coming to the Big Ten in 2024, and the move will have ripple effects for years to come. With Dan Hope on vacation this week, Garrick Hodge joined Griffin Strom to break down how the Big Ten’s latest expansion efforts will impact Ohio State and college athletics as a whole.
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Marion-Franklin High School Names New Principal for 2022-2023 School Year

-- CCS is pleased to announce that Tenita Fleming will serve as the new principal of Marion-Franklin High School beginning the 2022-2023 school year. A Marion-Franklin High School graduate, Fleming began her teaching career with Columbus City Schools in 2001 at Crestview Middle School, teaching Career Based Intervention. Additionally, Fleming taught 7th and 8th grade English Language Arts at the former Franklin Alternative Middle School and English at Mifflin High School while serving as a member of Mifflin’s Department Chair Building Leadership Team.
FRANKLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 8-10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Westerville Music & Arts Festival and Summer Jam West, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Franklinton Fridays: July 8 On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, […]
crawfordcountynow.com

Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
MARION, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Spin

All Hail Columbus, Ohio

Poser was the film that Loose Films founder Ori Segev and creative director Noah Dixon always wanted to make. In 2014, when both were 22 years old and new graduates of Denison University — a liberal arts college 30 minutes east of Columbus, Ohio — Segev and Dixon took to Columbus to relish in the city’s arts culture. Absorbing hole-in-the-wall music venues and a myriad of genres from folk to rap, the two cozied up to local musicians as budding filmmakers, quietly planning to give the underground music scene in the aptly named Discovery City its mainstream debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Parishioners speak out about new leadership at Ohio State's Catholic student ministry

The priests who have run the Catholic ministry at Ohio State University for 66 years will no longer be leading the church. Many parishioners call the decision heartbreaking. “I'm finding it hard to articulate because it is so confusing. I mean, this is the place where I go to worship, where every seat is full and people are genuinely happy to be there and it's financially viable and a very active parish, “ said Michele Mooney, a long-time parishioner.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Gorgeous Places To Go Camping In Ohio

Summer is in full swing which means it’s time to bust out those tents. We live in such a beautiful state and there are so many different places to choose from and get back to nature. If you’re in need of a wonderful weekend getaway, check out these awesome...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Goodguys Car Show in Columbus This Weekend

Columbus – One of the largest car shows in the area will roll into Columbus this weekend, Goodguys car show. 24th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG will host in Columbus from July 8-10, 2022 at the Ohio Expo Center 717 E 17th Ave., Columbus, OH 43211. The show...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in June

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in June sold for $2.6 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $3.25 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware County auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, or unrelated land purchases.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

11 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – June 2022

The highest rooftop bar in the Short North, doubling downs and plenty of sweet treats populate June’s list of restaurant openings. From tacos to southern food and over-the-top cookies, here’s what to add to your list of new spots to try in Central Ohio. Agave & Rye (Short...
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy