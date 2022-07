LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson reminds voters that just under four weeks remain until Michigan’s statewide primary elections on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Voters can already cast their ballot from home or vote early in person by absentee ballot at their local clerk’s office, or they can vote at their polling place on Election Day.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO