ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Long COVID symptoms cost woman her job

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly one in five COVID patients will experience long-haul symptoms that can...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 25

D~L
1d ago

Whether she got the vaccine or not isn’t the cause is irrelevant. Longhaulers are both vaccinated and non vaccinated.Covid is the cause of this and there isn’t enough resources or studies for doctors to properly treat long Covid and many people are struggling to survive, hoping a cure or treatment is just around the corner. Many have taken their life because they have lost hope! They’re losing their jobs, medical coverage and can’t get the help they need.It just sickens that the people overlook the suffering to make an argument about the vaccination…where’s the compassion?

Reply(2)
11
Jodi D
2d ago

my body has been deteriorating since. a cough, phlegm, heart palpitations and pains. like a whole struggle

Reply(5)
11
blessbyethebest
2d ago

tell her I said thank Trump for that cuz he signed into law that you cannot sue a company if you catch covid and lose your job isn't he great

Reply(1)
6
Related
Cancer Health

Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Inflammation

The effects of COVID-19 can persist long after the initial symptoms of the illness are gone. These effects, called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), can include brain fog, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Long COVID—when symptoms last weeks or months after the acute infection has passed—affects about 2.5% of COVID patients. While patients who were hospitalized are more susceptible, even those with mild cases can experience Long COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jericka Duncan
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Disease Control
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

The lasting symptoms among COVID-19 long haulers

More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic erupted, scientists have become increasingly aware of a group of patients—so-called "long haulers"—who remain plagued by a combination of symptoms long after the infection passes. In a study published in the Journal of Neuropsychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience, specialists from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) describe their findings related to their multidisciplinary clinical work in this area.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health Digest

If You're Looking To Get A COVID Booster, Should You Wait Until The Fall?

If you're due for another COVID-19 booster shot, you may be wondering whether you should get it now or wait until the fall when cases are predicted to surge again and a new vaccine is expected to become available. Unless you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, however, there is no reason to wait to get your second booster shot (via WebMD). In fact, experts recommend getting it right away, especially if you're immunocompromised. "There is a high level of community transmission right now, so it's better to get it as soon as you are eligible to allow time to build up antibodies," Hannah Newman, the director of infection prevention at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told WebMD.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

Efficacy Of Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID Drug Crashes, According To New NIH-Funded Study

A new National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded study sheds new light on the waning effectiveness of Pfizer’s (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid to prevent patient hospitalizations due to COVID. The drug—the most prescribed FDA-approved oral COVID medication in the United States—has seen its efficacy rate drop in half, according to the report. The findings may validate the concerns of some researchers that predict Paxlovid’s efficacy could decrease over time, given its reliance on antiviral mode-of-action.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
CBS News

CBS News

501K+
Followers
59K+
Post
343M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy