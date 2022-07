The Shelby County Board of Education voted to amend the 2022-23 academic calendar at its June 9 board meeting, at the recommendation of Superintendent Lewis Brooks. Previously, the board had simultaneously approved calendars in March 2021 for the just-completed 2021-22 school year, along with the upcoming 2022-23 school year. Both of those calendars had a Jan Term week for the first week of January. Jan Term was initially implemented to help with the COVID-19 pandemic by allowing students and staff to remain at home and work remotely for one additional week after the Christmas break, in case they were exposed to the virus during the holidays.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO