Suge Knight's civil trial over the death of Terry Carter, whom Knight killed after ran plowing through him with his truck in 2016, has ended in a mistrial. After two weeks of testimony from both sides and lengthy deliberation, the jury deadlocked seven to five in favor of finding Knight liable for Carter's death. However, a civil suit requires at least nine juror votes in favor of the plaintiff for a judgment to be awarded. David Kenner, Knight's attorney, spoke with his client via phone moments following the verdict, sharing that Knight was "relieved"...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO