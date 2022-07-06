ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

LSU Health lab researchers discover two new COVID-19 variants

WWL
WWL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. — Researchers are working to learn more about two new COVID-19 variants that were just discovered in an LSU Health New Orleans lab. "This virus (COVID-19) is mutating extremely fast so we need to keep track of it because if it becomes different enough the vaccine is going...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWL

Two Louisiana mothers explain how they chose between abortion, adoption

NEW ORLEANS — Friday, a district court judge in New Orleans transferred the Louisiana abortion case to a court in Baton Rouge. The temporary restraining order on a state trigger law banning abortions is now expired. An abortion clinic in Shreveport and Students for Choice filed a lawsuit trying...
NOLA.com

Commentary: Cantrell’s disengagement is a pox on New Orleans

For the past month Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on the go. She hit the Big Apple and its exclusive Yale Club, huddled with other mayors in Reno, took in a music festival in Switzerland and enjoyed several shows at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. There’s nothing inherently wrong with mayors traveling, particularly as ambassadors for their cities. Problems arise when things at home are not going well. In Cantrell’s case, things at home are really not going well.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Louisiana's abortion ban reimposed, lawsuit moved to Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana’s abortion ban is back in effect after a ruling from a New Orleans judge Friday afternoon. Judge Ethel Simms Julien ruled that the lawsuit must be moved to East Baton Rouge Parish, which then gave up any jurisdiction to extend the temporary restraining order that temporarily lifted the ban on abortions in Louisiana.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Health
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
1130 AM: The Tiger

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star

164 Arrests Made in Louisiana in U.S. Marshals Operation North Star. Louisiana – The United States Marshals Service reported in early July 2022 that Operation North Star, a nationwide U.S. Marshals Service operation focused on violent crime reduction, was carried out in ten cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana, over a 30-day period in June. Over 1400 arrests were made nationwide (including 230 for homicide) and more than 160 firearms were seized. There were 164 arrests in the New Orleans metro area, with 180 warrants for violent offenses being served:25 of the arrests for Homicide, 22 for Armed Robbery, 4 Sexual Assaults, and 35 Aggravated Assaults. 46 firearms were seized in the New Orleans metro, along with narcotics and $36,200 in cash. The success of the operation, according to U.S. Marshals, is due to the critical partnerships formed by the participating local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. The USMS provided additional funding to local and state law enforcement agencies so that they could work longer shifts.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wide Open Eats

Everything You Need To Know About Andouille Sausage

New Orleans amply earns its reputation as one of the South's most lauded culinary destinations, in large part because of the Cajun and Creole dishes from Southern Louisiana that play starring roles on menus throughout the Big Easy. One prominent food item in the Cajun cuisine category is andouille, a style of spicy sausage that's ubiquitous in New Orleans and all along the Louisiana Bayou Country. But what exactly is andouille, where does it come from, and how can it be used in a home kitchen?
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lsu#Dna#Genetics#Subvariants Of Omicron
fox8live.com

Blind man with service dog denied ride-share service again

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A blind man with a service dog, who was featured in a special report four years ago, says he has once again been denied service by an Uber driver. Now, a large convention being held in New Orleans this week is considering taking action. His name...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Best place for new bridge is near the existing one

There is a great deal of concern about the possible location for a new Mississippi River Bridge, which is intended to relieve traffic congestion on the existing Interstate 10 bridge. Locating the new bridge too far south of the existing I-10 bridge will not serve the traffic bound for Interstate...
Essence

Local Students Receive Scholarships And Gift Cards From Disney, McDonald's & Target During ESSENCE Fest Day Of Service Hosted By Girls United

The community service activation kicked off ESSENCE Fest weekend on Thursday, June 30 at the Ashe Cultural Center. Right before the festivities of this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture kicked off, Girls United, ESSENCE’s Generation-Z-centric platform, hosted their second annual Day of Service. Taking place at the Ashé...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWL

Private company shortens NOPD response times, looks to expand

NEW ORLEANS — On Scene Services is a private company that's been contracted with the City of New Orleans and NOPD since 2018, according to Ethan Cheramie, CEO and Founder of On Scene Services, better known as OSS. The company began as a startup and has been completely self-funded,...
gentillymessenger.com

Two New Orleans Creole photographers featured in upcoming NOMA exhibition

The New Orleans Museum of Art announced the fall opening of “Called to the Camera: Black American Studio Photographers,” a major exhibition focusing on the artistic virtuosity, social significance and political impact of Black American photographers working in commercial portrait studios during photography’s first century and beyond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 Defenders: Lot filled with crab traps upsets neighbors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Office of Code Enforcement has opened an investigation into a piece of land in a Venetian Isles neighborhood, zoned residential, but used to store and clean crab traps. Calls from Meg Gatto and the FOX 8 Defenders prompted the city to take action...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Essence Fest provides huge economic boost for New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Standing in the lobby of their downtown New Orleans hotel, Stephanie Williams and Tiffany Fuller reflect on a weekend full of memories. “We had a perfect weekend,” Fuller said. “We kept saying we had a perfect weekend. It was great.”. These friends came to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy