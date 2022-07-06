Calhoun Co. sheriff offers tips for teen drivers

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the 100 deadliest days for teenage drivers.

Some of the local sheriff’s offices have been teaching teen drivers to be safer through a program called the ‘Teen Driver Challenge.’

Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel is prepared to host one on Monday, July 18.

The program includes some classroom instruction on night driving, liability, and more.

There’s also hands-on training.

Students will have the opportunity to learn driving tips straight from the sheriff and his deputies.

Kimbrel said this program is also very important so the teen driver knows how to react when other drivers break the law.

“Sometimes I even advocate that we might should raise the age of when you get your operator license,” Sheriff Kimbrel said. “You’d be surprised the number of young peoples’ lives that would be saved if we raised it from 16 to 17. It’s amazing. You know, and that child belongs to someone.”

Kimbrel said he hopes to see many of the area’s teenagers at his course.

He also said if too many people sign up, then they will expand the program across various days.

To sign your child up for Sheriff Kimbrel’s Teen Driver Challenge, you can find an application at the old courthouse in Blountstown.

Their hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

