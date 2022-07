NOW: Even the National Weather Service says this will be a perfect summer weekend in Wisconsin. Who’s to argue?. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- It's not everyday the National Weather Service, in its discussion, says it'll be a perfect summer weekend in Wisconsin. I agree. Look for 75-80 degree temps through Sunday. Then we face our best chance of rain and storms on Monday with the passage of a cold front into the nighttime hours. They'll be scattered about, and some After that, it looks quiet again for most of the rest of the week. I don't see any extreme heat coming the next 5 to 10 days. Unfortunately, there doesn't look like a lot of widespread rain events. Just Monday as mentioned and perhaps late Friday into Saturday. But that's still up in the air.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO