ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Greg Gutfeld calls on moderate Democrats to 'come back' and rediscover the joys of 'common sense'

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFox New host Greg Gutfeld slammed the "grim testimony’ of the nature of Biden's White House on ‘The Five.’. GREG GUTFELD: Democrats are in a woke paralysis. Right, the loudest, most unhinged voices control their...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
creators.com

Joe Biden Breaks Another Precedent

WASHINGTON — Breaking historic precedent has been for many years a specialty of the Democratic Party. It is always presented to the public by the media — the Democratic underground — as something that the Republicans are for some reason incapable of doing. Perhaps the Republicans are too timid. Possibly they are too stupid. Of course, it also might be because they think it is in bad taste. At any rate, I cannot think of a Republican having the boldness to break precedent. As I say breaking precedent is the special domain of the Democratic Party, particularly if the Democrat's last name is Kennedy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#Moderate Democrats#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Fox New#The Republican Party#The Parents Party
Washington Examiner

The Democratic circular firing squad comes for Biden

President Joe Biden is contending with a Democratic whispering campaign, and some considerably louder protests, ahead of November's midterm elections and expectations the party will sustain severe losses at the polls. But as Democrats express their frustrations over abortion access and others position themselves for their future political ambitions, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free

Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline conservatives may long regret the Supreme Court’s decision last week that aided the Biden administration’s massive release of illegal immigrants within America's borders. Yes, the court gave a one-sentence nod to a possible future challenge...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas said she “can’t wait” for Jan. 6 interview. Now her lawyer says it’s too “stressful”

Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, moderates a panel discussion during the Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center February 23, 2017 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) An attorney for Virginia "Ginni" Thomas argued that she should not have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Laura Ingraham calls for America to cut its losses with GOP establishment and more

Laura Ingraham called on the United States to cut its losses with establishment Republicans and more in Wednesday's opening monologue of "The Ingraham Angle." LAURA INGRAHAM: We need to cut our losses with the GOP establishment… Last year, [the GOP establishment] signed on to an idiotic infrastructure bill, and now many of the same senators are signing on to a gun control bill. Fourteen Republicans in all, led by John Cornyn of Texas. They're giving Biden a victory and infringing on the rights of law-abiding Americans. The legislation is 80 pages long and last night, a vote was called just hours after the text was even released. It's a complete travesty, and it's one more step on the road to a gun ban…
U.S. POLITICS
AOL Corp

Secret Service denial of Hutchinson story fuels attacks from both sides

The Secret Service is doubling down on its denial of an alleged altercation between former President Trump and his security detail on Jan. 6 of last year, providing a rare defense of Trump’s actions that day amid mounting evidence that he tried to orchestrate a coup from the White House.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

766K+
Followers
167K+
Post
640M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy