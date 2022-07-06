ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

First evidence of West Nile virus in 2022 found in Shasta County

By Damon Arthur, Redding Record Searchlight
 2 days ago

The first sign of West Nile virus has popped up in the Redding area this year.

The Shasta Mosquito and Vector Control District said it has found in one of its traps an adult male mosquito that was carrying the disease. The presence of the disease in Shasta County has been limited to the one mosquito, though, district officials said.

There have been no reports of birds, humans or other animals contracting the disease, according to the district. Statewide, there have been reports of 138 mosquitoes with West Nile, 14 birds dying from the disease this year, but no humans have contracted the disease, according to the district.

Officials urge residents to drain buckets, flower pots, old tires or any other objects that hold standing water where mosquitoes can lay eggs.

People are also urged to use mosquito repellents and wear long-sleeved shirts and pants to prevent mosquito bites.

Even though 2022 is a drought year and water is in short supply throughout the state, mosquito district officials say conditions are still good for mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

“We’ve seen in previous years, drought conditions can actually increase West Nile virus transmission due to mosquitoes and birds sharing the dwindling water resources,” said Peter Bonkrude, district manager. “As we see the temperatures increase, we will continue to see more WNV transmission, so it’s important people take steps to reduce their bite exposure.”

Most people either do not develop symptoms from the virus or have only minor signs of the disease, such as a fever or mild headache.

However, West Nile can lead to life-threatening illness that can include inflammation of the spinal cord and brain.

Mild symptoms generally go away on their own. But severe symptoms, such as a severe headache, fever, disorientation or weakness, should receive immediate attention, according to information from the Mayo Clinic.

