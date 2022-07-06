ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Olympian Nic Long holding special skills event in Horseheads

By Andy Malnoske
 2 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s an event that many BMX riders have circled on their calendars.

Two-time Olympian and one of the greatest USA BMX riders of all-time, Nic Long, will be a featured guest at Horseheads BMX on Thursday night. In a special skills clinic, 40 local riders will learn from Long starting at 5:30 pm until 8:30 pm at the Holding Point complex.

Fans can attend for free to witness Long and his special guest, 2019 Amateur National Champion and 2020 Pro Rookie of the Year, Riley House. This marks another big event for Horseheads BMX. The course will be the host site for the New York State Championships this September.

18 Sports had the opportunity to speak with Long about what he intends to bring riders on Thursday. Long, who was a pioneer in many respects in the sport, spoke to us about his love, pride, and the work he’s put in to help make BMX as popular as it possibly can be.

Long, an Olympic BMX rider for Team USA in 2012 and 2016, says the future is very bright and he’s thrilled to come to Horseheads for the first time in his career. A place and a track that he and House hope to inspire the next generation of riders in a sport that has given them everything.

