ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Another body recovered from Lake Mead; may be that of missing woman

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a body has been recovered at Lake Mead near where a Boulder City woman was reported missing last week. Lake Mead...

kdwn.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Woman found dead in 20 feet of water at state park in Colorado

Another person has died at Lake Pueblo, presumably drowning after being reported missing from the shore on the afternoon of July 7. The unidentified woman was on the shore in the popular North Sailboard beach area when it was noticed she was gone. Authorities rapidly responded to the scene, arriving in six minutes and using an underwater drone to quickly locate the woman.
PARK COUNTY, CO
NBC News

Body of missing hiker found at White Sands National Park after nearly a week of searching

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
WAUSAU, WI
fox10phoenix.com

Authorities detail the southern Arizona crash that killed 2 people

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - Two people died after a July 7 crash in Pima County, says the sheriff's department. At around 5:45 p.m., deputies responded to a multi-crash at the intention of North Camino De Oeste and North Drabble Way. When they got there, they found two people in extremely critical condition.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Boulder City, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#National Park Service
The Associated Press

Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported missing near the trail in Mariposa County where officials last year found the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement posted on social media. The mysterious deaths grabbed international headlines. More than 30 law enforcement agencies painstakingly reviewed — and ruled out — causes of deaths such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning, illegal drugs and suicide. After a two-month investigation, authorities determined the family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion after running out of water while hiking last year on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
8 News Now

Man hit by jet ski dies in Las Vegas hospital

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bullhead City Police have been investigating a serious watercraft accident that occurred on Monday on the Colorado River which caused a man’s death. Emergency crews were dispatched at 4:40 p.m. to the swim area at Community Park after four adults were hit by a jet ski. Iridian Jazmin Basoco, a 26-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
news3lv.com

Driver, passenger dead after three-vehicle crash on U.S. 95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A driver and a juvenile passenger are dead after a three-vehicle crash on a highway in rural Nevada on Wednesday, according to state authorities. The collision was reported around 3:48 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, on southbound U.S. 95 about 11 miles south of Beatty in Nye County, Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
OutThere Colorado

Decayed human remains found in Colorado valley

Decayed human remains were discovered at Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department. "Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes. According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public. “We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said. STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
News Talk 840 KXNT

Horse shooter being sought by Metro

LVMPD is asking for help finding a suspect who shot and killed four horses at close range. The shootings took place at the Cowboy Trail Rides in the Red Rock Conservation area in January, March, June, and the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

15-year-old Arizona girl goes missing in California

Authorities are calling on the public to help find a 15-year-old Arizona girl who went missing on California's Central Coast while visiting family for the summer. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen leaving a relative's home in Nipomo on July 1, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on July 5. Trujillo is Hispanic, stands 5-foot 4-inches tall and weighs 105 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tie-dyed shirt and black leggings.
NIPOMO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy