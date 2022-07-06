ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extreme heat and buckling roads

By Arianna Williams
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Curtis Road is open again after yesterday’s almost 100-degree heat took its toll.

Crews were out today repairing buckling on Curtis neat Mattis Avenue.

City of Champaign: Pavement fails on Curtis Road

Experts say the roads tend to buckle in the high temperatures because there’s little to no shade.

“On our perimeter, peripheral roads that don’t have any sort of way to relieve it from the heat,” said said Chris Koester, Champaign Public Works employee. “So, just be careful you know especially during high temperatures. We have to be careful when its freezing temperatures because we might create potholes. We have to be careful when it’s super high temperatures because we might see pavement buckle.”

The eastbound lanes of Curtis near Mattis were closed for about 24 hours.

