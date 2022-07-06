ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Keller, Royals Looking For Game Three Win Against Astros

By Jordan Foote
Inside The Royals
Inside The Royals
 2 days ago

The Kansas City Royals have been playing better baseball over the last few weeks, but their luck seems to have evaporated in their current series against the Houston Astros so far.

Despite putting up runs in bunches, the Royals haven't been able to stifle Houston's bats enough to secure a win in either of games one or two. On Tuesday, the club blew a 4-2 lead just one night after getting walked off on. Starting pitcher Zack Greinke wasn't very sharp in totality, allowing six runs and 10 hits over five innings of work. Following Greinke's exit, Kansas City went on to allow three additional runs the rest of the way and dropped game two by a final score of 9-7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OS656_0gWzcDXl00
Jul 5, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday, the 29-50 Royals are back at Minute Maid Park and will square off against the 53-27 Astros looking to keep their chances of a series split alive heading into Thursday's game four. Kris Bubic is projected to take the mound and face Justin Verlander. After that, Kansas City hits the road to play their American League Central rivals: the Cleveland Guardians. Royals pitching probables for that weekend series are Brady Singer, Jonathan Heasley and Zack Greinke.

Here's how the Royals will line up in this evening's game:

Starting Pitchers

Kansas City: RHP Brad Keller (3-9, 4.24 ERA)

Houston: RHP Christian Javier (6-3, 2.58 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  3. MJ Melendez (L) - C
  4. Vinnie Pasquantino (L) - DH
  5. Hunter Dozier (R) - 1B
  6. Edward Olivares (R) - RF
  7. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  8. Emmanuel Rivera (R) - 3B
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Bobby Witt Jr. injury update

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MX6Vp_0gWzcDXl00
Jun 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) triples during the first inning against the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

In Tuesday night's game, rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. suffered a hand injury while offering at a pitch. His X-rays came back negative, which was positive news for both him and the Royals. Before Wednesday's game, manager Mike Matheny revealed that Witt will undergo additional tests and in the interim, he isn't allowed to do any pregame activities. He reportedly made a valiant effort to play, but the club is taking things slowly with their brightest young star until more information becomes available. Considering how Salvador Perez's hand injury progressed (or regressed) over time, that's probably the right call for the time being.

Brad Keller aiming for second win in a row

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGMMV_0gWzcDXl00
Jun 18, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller (56) throws against the Oakland Athletics during the sixth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

In his last start, a July 1 outing against the Detroit Tigers, Brad Keller performed quite well in six-plus innings of ball. He allowed five hits on the day and walked two hitters, striking out five and not surrendering a single run in the process. It's been an up-and-down year for Keller, who began the 2022 campaign on fire but has since experienced plenty of good and bad outings alike. His home and road ERAs are nearly identical (4.23 vs. 4.24), which doesn't bode particularly well for his chances in Houston either way. Shutting the Astros' lineup down is virtually impossible but if Keller can perform somewhat well and if the Royals' offense continues to hit, things could be aligning for his second win in a row and his fourth on the year.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m. CST

TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Radio: KCSP 610 AM

For more Kansas City Royals news, coverage and analysis, be sure to bookmark Inside the Royals and follow the site on Twitter @InsideRoyals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Steph Curry Hits Insane Golf Shot, 97-Yard Eagle!

If you thought Steph Curry's range was limited to just shooting deep 3s, think again ... 'cause the newly-crowned Finals MVP just holed out a golf shot -- from 97 yards away!!. Curry nailed the incredible eagle on Friday afternoon at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe ... and even the announcers marveled at just how wild the stroke was.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Keller, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Brad Keller
Inside The Royals

Passan: ‘Everyone Wants’ to Trade for Andrew Benintendi

The 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline is less than a month away, and Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi is one of the most popular names on the market. In 79 games this year entering Friday's play, the 28-year-old is having perhaps the best season of his career at the plate. In addition to hitting .316, he's getting on base at a .387 clip and posting a career-high 129 wRC+. After seeing his walk rate drop to a career-low 6.7% last season, Benintendi has gotten it back up in double-digits (10.4%). He's also striking out at a career-low 13.7% clip, displaying some of the best pure hit tools on the Royals and also in baseball in general.
KANSAS CITY, MO
BCBulletin

Guard Ky Bowman Added to San Antonio Spurs Summer Roster

Former Boston College guard Ky Bowman is looking to catch on in the NBA again, as he was invited to the San Antonio Spurs summer league team. Bowman, last was with the Golden State Warriors in 2020, filling in at guard as the team was decimated with injuries. During that season, in which he split time with the Los Angeles Clippers, Bowman averaged 7.4 points per game while turning in 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Bowman was waived by the Warriors on November 20, 2020.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Royals#The Houston Astros#American League Central#The Cleveland Guardians
CBS San Francisco

Urquidy leads Astros over A's

OAKLAND -- José Urquidy allowed four hits over a career-high eight innings to win his third straight decision, helping the Houston Astros keep rolling with an 8-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night. Alex Bregman hit a two-run homer and Martín Maldonado connected for a three-run drive...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Rob Refsnyder leading off as Red Sox look to bounce back against Yankees in Connor Seabold’s first career start at Fenway Park

The Red Sox are rolling with a right-handed heavy lineup as they look to even their series against the Yankees on Friday night. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes — a left-handed pitcher — comes into play Friday holding opposing left-handed hitters to a measly .116/.156/.186 slash line against through his first 15 starts of the season.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
FOX Sports

Refsnyder leads Red Sox against the Yankees after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-23, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (45-39, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 3.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 72 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (2-2, 5.04 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -163, Red Sox +140;...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Royals

Inside The Royals

Kansas City, MO
366
Followers
309
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRoyals is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Royals

 https://www.si.com/mlb/royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy