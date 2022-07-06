Young Mom Killed by Long-Range Bullet Fired Across Lake Was a ‘Beautiful Soul’

A Black man died at the hands of police officers in London earlier this month and now an investigation has begun to pinpoint exactly what transpired before this death. According to The Guardian, on June 4, a Black man was shot by police officers with a taser in London before he jumped into the water and died. After the man jumped into the Thames, the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) rescued the man and took him to the hospital where he passed away, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

17 DAYS AGO