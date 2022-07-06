ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Young Mom Killed by Long-Range Bullet Fired Across Lake Was a ‘Beautiful Soul’

By Josh Fiallo
Daily Beast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe woman killed this week after a bullet flew across a lake and into her head was a young mom who was lounging on a couch inside her Ohio home after watching Fourth of July fireworks, her boyfriend said. Chelsey Jones, 26, leaves behind her two daughters, aged six...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 104

James Weston
2d ago

They said they found a couple 9mm casings. But then said it was from a long range caliber. Hate to break it to ya but 9mm is a hand gun cartridge....not.a long range rifle caliber.

Reply(41)
48
TNCompCon
2d ago

She was killed with a headshot from 500 yards away though a window in the middle of the night and they’re going with “accident”? If that were my loved one we’d be on a full on manhunt right now. Something is very fishy with this story.

Reply(3)
43
Eli Plantz
2d ago

9mm is not a long range round. It can carry that far but you have to be pointing in the air. That happened years ago in a similar case with a .38. Tragic stupidity. Hope,they are prosecuted when found.

Reply(3)
23
