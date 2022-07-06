Trump Foes Comey and McCabe Swept Up in Highly Invasive, Rare IRS Audit: NYT

A left-wing advocacy group is paying up to $200 for the location of six conservative Supreme Court justices in the wake of the bombshell reversal of Roe v. Wade. ShutDownDC says it aims to “hold officials accountable” and “preserve the pillars of democracy,” according to its website. But the group has found itself in hot water after it offered to pay people who spot justices Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch, Coney Barrett or Roberts in public. The judges are responsible for overturning the country’s decades-long right to abortion. “We’ll Venmo you $50 for a confirmed sighting and $200 if they’re still there 30 mins after your message,” the group tweeted on Saturday. The post is still up despite the platform’s rules against targeted harassment. It comes days after Kavanaugh had to be secretly whisked out of a DC restaurant that sells a $129 ribeye after protesters gathered outside the swanky eatery on Wednesday.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO