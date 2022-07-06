ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Foes Comey and McCabe Swept Up in Highly Invasive, Rare IRS Audit: NYT

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
The Internal Revenue Service selects a number of random Americans each year to be subjected to an intensive, invasive audit. Among those selected in recent years: former FBI director James Comey and his one-time deputy Andrew McCabe, both declared archenemies of former...

