22nd Street bridge construction purposefully angled

The 22nd Street bridge is slanted to align with Corby Parkway below. This allows for a narrower bridge and therefore a less expensive project. Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

At first glance, the 22nd Street bridge construction might look like a mistake. But according to the public works department, the project is going as planned.

While the tunnel aligns with Corby Parkway, it’s crooked from the perspective of 22nd Street. However, if the bridge was even with 22nd Street, it would have to be built wider for cars going through the Corby Parkway tunnel below. This design allows the bridge to be more narrow, saving the city and the taxpayers money.

“That’s by design,” said City Engineer Jake Fisher. “It’ll be similar to the layout on 18th Street, where the sidewalk necks down and gets a little bit closer to the roadway. That allows us to not have such a wide bridge. The wider the bridge, the more they cost.”

The project is far from over, as there is still a lot of demolition left. Keeping accessibility for construction prevents rework and reduces the risk of damaging parts of the bridge that aren’t being replaced, Fisher said. Essentially, the construction company is working from the center out.

The red highlight is he pre-construction sidewalks that are to be removed. The blue highlight is the new sidewalk layout. The green highlight is the new pedestrian railing and barrier. Courtesy of the city of St. Joseph

The rendering shows a bird’s eye plan for the 22nd Street bridge. While the tunnel for Corby Parkway is diagonal, 22nd Street will remain straight, while the sidewalks, move in to cross the bridge.

This project is one of 15 bridges and culverts being replaced in town through the Bonds to Bridges program, which was a $20 million bond passed by voters in 2020. Seven projects currently are under construction, with four nearing completion.

The Gene Field and 11th Street bridges will be the next ones demoed. However, the cost and supply of materials are causing delays.

“The issue with the shortage of material is it just takes a lot longer to acquire,” Fisher said. “If materials are going to be a long lead time, let’s not start a demo on a bridge. Let’s get things in order before we start. That’s how we did it on Gene Field.”

All 15 bridges and culverts should be replaced by the beginning of 2024.

“You want to salvage anything that you can salvage, but the conditions of the structures called for replacement,” Fisher said of the bridges.