Orange Theory Fitness gives LFR an equipment upgrade

Ashley Cerveny, M: 402-618-5732, [email protected], https://www.kw.com - Wow! Come checkout this newly complete ranch home by THI builder in the newly developed Lake Cunningham Village! It is now available for purchase! Schedule a showing today or come to the open house Sat, July 9 from 10am-Noon or Sunday, July 10 from 10:30-12:30 You will be amazed at all the standard features! - SS appliances (including refrigerator) - Tankless Water Heater - Soft-close drawers in kitchen + baths - Large walk-in closet in owners bedroom - Sprinkler System - Quartz Countertops throughout - Vaulted Ceilings (ranch Plan) - main floor laundry - Extra storage/built-in cabinets in main bathroom and as an added bonus..the basement 4th bedroom/closet are framed and the ceiling is drywalled. Less work for you! Contact Listing agent for additional questions or for a list of other available lots/plans being built! 402-618-5732.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO