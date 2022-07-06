Orange Theory Fitness gives LFR an equipment upgrade
By Jessica Blum
klkntv.com
3 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Orange Theory Fitness in Wilderness Hills donated 12 treadmills to Lincoln Fire and Rescue Wednesday afternoon. The idea was sparked by owner Jeff Lorenz’s family. “Jeff’s sister and mom owns some Orange Theory’s in Omaha,” Orange Theory Fitness Head Coach Kristy Buehrer said....
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Alex’s Lemonade Stand is raising money for cancer research in Lincoln this weekend. Tara Suckstorf is operating two stands in the Capital City as part of the national campaign to fight childhood cancer. So if you have a hankering for a cold glass of...
OMAHA, Neb. — The second half of the summer outdoor pool season kicked off Friday in Omaha. The city planned to open four outdoor pools that were closed for the first half of the summer. These include Deer Ridge, Karen, Oak Heights and Spring Lake. Several pools are also...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local volunteers spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up Churchich Park. The Henry Doorly Zoo partners up with Keep Omaha Beautiful and Diventures to host a summer cleanup series. Usually, they focus on removing debris from nearby lakes. But since the Fourth of July just passed, a lot of fireworks debris can be blown around and can disperse in public parks.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 300 people with a laundry list of needs came to Open Door Mission’s donation giveaway event. And they went home with a few things checked off that list, plus a few wants as well. “This is the puzzle I got, and I got...
LINCOLN – A popular Beatrice restaurant is getting a makeover, and addition. The Beatrice Runza® Restaurant location will close its doors later this month and a new Runza® building will be built in its place. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National says “Runza® has been part...
OMAHA -- One student can stick in a teacher’s mind even 41 years after they shared a classroom. For Beth Hudson, who taught fourth grade at Miller Park Elementary School in 1979-80, that student is Clark “Ace” Williams. Hudson, who works as a librarian in Walla Walla, Washington, and Williams reunited Monday at Omaha Permaculture near 41st and Grand Streets, where he works as a landscaper and beekeeper.
The Hoppy Taco has you covered for fresh, delicious tacos, craft beers, and so much more. Located in Omaha's historic Dundee neighborhood, The Hoppy Taco features Mexican favorites and locally brewed craft beers. KETV NewsWatch 7's Quanecia Fraser sat down with Jose Flores at The Hoppy Taco to talk about...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in Omaha caused more than $12,000 in damage to an apartment building Thursday. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to an apartment fire near 108th and Old Maple Road at 4:40 p.m. Thursday. Crews could see smoke when they arrived and...
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha homeowner thought she heard an explosion and realized a car had crashed into her house early Friday morning. Mona McGregor lives near 67th Avenue and Western Street. She said she ran upstairs around 5 a.m. when she heard the loud noise but could only see the headlights of the car below because they had broken down her front door.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple fire crews battled a blaze at a detached garage in north Lincoln on Friday. The fire was reported just after noon at a home near 14th and Superior Streets. When Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following a big grand opening holiday weekend, a couple of features at Gene Leahy Mall are in need of repairs and are closed temporarily. The RiverFront said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that The Cascades water feature “needs a little TLC” and would re-open as soon as possible.
The heat and humidity comes back on Sunday. Temperatures are going to be getting into the lower and middle 90s and with a dewpoint in the upper 60s and lower 70s, the heat index will likely get into the lower 100s. The temperatures in Lincoln on Sunday:. The heat index...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Making sure your kids are healthy and ready for the school year was the goal of the free school and sports physicals offered Saturday morning by Clinic with a Heart. Teresa Harms, the Executive Director, discussed why it is essential to have an option for...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — UPDATE: Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Nancy Crist says 22 garages have some sort of damage after a fire late Thursday night. Fire Inspector Chris Crocker suspects a lightning strike could have been the cause of the blaze at an apartment complex in north Lincoln.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For more than seven decades Omaha’s Fire Station 31 has been a fixture in the South Omaha community but the old fire station has been showing its age for years. Omaha Fire Station 31 on the corner of 25th and L served the community for...
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Looking for a fun loving, energetic canine companion that loves to just goof around? Draco is the pup for you!. The 5-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier and English Bulldog...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department determined the cause of an apartment fire Thursday morning. Officials say the cause was due to improperly discarded smoking materials. Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex near Woodcrest Plaza. A working fire was declared when crews saw smoke and...
With gas prices rising and inflation impacting visits to the grocery store, people are looking for ways to save money, but still travel and have fun outings. Believe it or not, you don't need to travel far or spend much money to have fun experiences in the Omaha area. From local outdoor concerts to community festivals, there are plenty of activities that are free or affordable. Here is our look at things to check out during your Travels in the Heartland.
