Deal or no deal? Apparently, the deal is a no, if Elon Musk has his way about his planned $44 billion purchase of the social media platform Twitter. Musk said his advisers sent a letter on Friday (July 8) to Twitter formally notifying the company that he is ending the agreement. He’s basing the termination on allegations that the social media platform breached multiple aspects of the merger agreement, including regarding the number and influence of spam bots.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO