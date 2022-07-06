ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings Release 2022-23 Schedule

By Matthew Doyle
DETROIT — The Detroit Red Wings announced their schedule for the 2022-23 season, and Detroit will begin the season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14. Their season will wrap up on Thursday, April 13, at the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 82-game schedule will continue the tradition of playing on the day before Thanksgiving and on New Year’s Eve. They will host the Predators on Wednesday, Nov. 23, which will also start a five-game homestand. On New Year’s Eve, they will play the Senators at home.

There will be a 10-day break, starting on Friday, Jan. 27, because of the NHL All-Star Game.

Tickets for the games will be announced in the coming weeks. More details on tickets and the schedule can be found on the Red Wings’ website.

