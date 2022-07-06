Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker says US is in a recession
11Alive
2 days ago
ATLANTA — As the U.S. economy continues to fight back against pandemic disruptions and officials work to reign in persistent high inflation rates, some experts say there are signs that the country could already be in a recession. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's GDPNow tracker, which is considered...
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia could have more than $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year, following another big month for tax collections in June. The state Revenue Department announced Friday that it collected more than $33 billion in taxes in the year ended June 30, up 23% from about $27 billion the year before.
Steeper mortgage rates and priced-out buyers paved the way to a slightly cooler housing market in Atlanta and other major cities this spring, hinting that the booming post-pandemic seller’s market may have an expiration date. Although the market appears to be shifting slightly in favor of buyers, aspiring U.S....
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
Tanika Acosta stands outside a Dollar General in Cuthbert, Georgia trying to get shoppers to sign up for what is, essentially, free money. Often, the women Acosta approaches are skeptical of a stranger holding a flier, but their reaction tends to change after she gives them her pitch. “$850 a...
ATLANTA — Truist Bank customers say they are still dealing with fraud on their accounts. Channel 2 Action News first reported on the issue earlier this spring. Truist continues to tell us these are isolated incidents. The issues first started after the merger of Sun Trust and BB&T banks...
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hours after Friday’s assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, members of some Japanese American community and civic groups gathered at the Carter Center for what was supposed to be a joyous occasion. The gathering featured a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of...
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of workers at a metro Atlanta company said they're owed thousands of dollars after the medical interpreting firm just stopped paying them. They said they have gone to the owner of CulturaLink in Gwinnett County to find out what was going on with their paychecks.
MIAMI — A Georgia mother is speaking out after she says American Airlines left her daughter to wander alone in the Miami airport after her flight. Monica Gilliam told ABC News that she booked her 12-year-old daughter on a flight from Chattanooga to Miami last Saturday to visit her father. Gilliam said she received a distressing call.
Atlanta — Business owners in Atlanta say that crime is hurting their bottom line. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston was on the scene at a city meeting on Wednesday, where city leaders worked to find a way to make it easier to shut down any business that attracts crime and violence.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some faith leaders in the Black community are divided over a proposed menthol ban, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is considering. Standing in the shadows of the Atlanta City Detention Center, a group of metro Atlanta clergy were clear on Thursday: They do not support a potential ban on menthol cigarettes.
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) The “largest spa in North America” is one step closer to becoming a reality in Forsyth County. At the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s most recent meeting on June 28th, planning members unanimously recommended that Passport Springs & Spa be approved.
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30, but heavy spending leading up to the Republican’s blowout primary win meant that Kemp’s total amount of cash on hand continued to decline.
ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
Exorbitant rent prices and the lack of affordable housing are now the new normal for South Florida. Increasingly, residents are grappling with evictions, and that means families are looking for legal aid. Single mom Katie Rister is now experiencing every renter’s worst nightmare—she’s being evicted from her home....
ATLANTA — A Buckhead high-rise apartment is giving the green light to Airbnb in its complex. The Cyan on Peachtree apartments announced it is bringing in short-term rentals to help residents make more income, and have a better idea of who is coming in and out of its doors.
