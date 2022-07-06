ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Federal Reserve tracker says US is in a recession

ATLANTA — As the U.S. economy continues to fight back against pandemic disruptions and officials work to reign in persistent high inflation rates, some experts say there are signs that the country could already be in a recession. The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank's GDPNow tracker, which is considered...

Georgia home price growth exceeds 20% in May, deceleration on the horizon

Steeper mortgage rates and priced-out buyers paved the way to a slightly cooler housing market in Atlanta and other major cities this spring, hinting that the booming post-pandemic seller’s market may have an expiration date. Although the market appears to be shifting slightly in favor of buyers, aspiring U.S....
Georgia to receive billions in new COVID-19 relief

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In downtown Atlanta under the gold dome, the Governor’s office is preparing to receive billions in federal funding for COVID-19 relief. Attorney Tom Church said the state already received $2.4 billion from the federal government last year and now the second installment totaling $2.4 billion is on its way, more than two years after the pandemic began.
Georgia's Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and pushing close to $50 million raised in the seven months since the Georgia Democrat announced her campaign in December. Abrams announced Friday that her direct campaign and its associated One Georgia committee raised $21.8 million during the two months ended June 30 and together had $18.5 million in cash on hand. That’s far more than the combined $6.8 million Kemp raised for his direct campaign and associated Georgians First committee. Kemp said he had $6.4 million in cash as of June 30. Abrams also said that One Georgia, a special state fundraising vehicle allowing her to collect unlimited contributions and coordinate spending with her campaign, raised $6.3 million before May.
Assassination of former prime minister shocks Japanese Americans in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hours after Friday’s assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, members of some Japanese American community and civic groups gathered at the Carter Center for what was supposed to be a joyous occasion. The gathering featured a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of...
Black leaders, clergy divided over proposed ban on menthol cigarettes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some faith leaders in the Black community are divided over a proposed menthol ban, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is considering. Standing in the shadows of the Atlanta City Detention Center, a group of metro Atlanta clergy were clear on Thursday: They do not support a potential ban on menthol cigarettes.
Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
NEWS BRIEF: The Varsity ‘considering’ redevelopment of Midtown property

Owners of the Varsity hot dog emporium are weighing development options for their valuable Midtown acreage and have retained the services of Cushman & Wakefield, a prominent real estate firm in Atlanta. According to a statement in the Atlanta Business Chronicle, members of the Gordy family are considering “ways to reinvest and expand our core business to reach more customers.”
South Florida woman claims Southwest Airlines experience left her paralyzed

FORT LAUDERDALE – A South Florida woman has filed a lawsuit against Southwest Airlines saying her experience left her paralyzed.The attorney for Gabrielle Assouline says her life tragically changed back in February while she was boarding a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.Assouline requested pre-boarding assistance because of a condition she developed when she was 12 which made walking long distances difficult.According to her attorney, Assouline was on an electronic mobility chair going down the jet bridge when she was suddenly ejected from the chair, causing her to suffer a catastrophic spinal cord injury."She's a prisoner in her own body....
