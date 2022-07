A Georgia man who was recently arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend is a nephew of Young Thug, reports revealed this week. As first covered by TMZ and later by several regional outlets, Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested this week when local police responded to a call in the East Point area. Citing a spokesperson with the East Point Police Department, TMZ said Grier was in tears at the time of officers’ arrival. A woman identified as his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, is said to have already been dead at the time.

EAST POINT, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO