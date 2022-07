On Monday, a mass shooter opened fire at an Independence Day parade in the affluent northern suburb of Highland Park. Six people were killed; dozens more were injured. Other celebrations in suburbs like Evanston were cancelled.I live in Chicago, some 30 miles away, but inevitably we know people who were there and had to run from gunfire. Other acquaintances dutifully marked themselves safe on Facebook. We spent the day, as the search for the gunman went on (the suspect is now in custody), wondering if he would strike again, and how close. The constant bang of explosions in our (generally...

