San Bernardino, CA

Man who stared at sleeping couple linked to rape in separate break-in, CA cops say

By Daniella Segura
The Fresno Bee
 2 days ago
A man who was arrested after being seen on surveillance video staring at a sleeping couple in a California home has been linked to rape in a separate break-in, police say.

Anthony Andrew Cifuentes, 31, climbed through a woman’s window in San Bernardino and “sexually assaulted her as she slept in her bed” on Feb. 15, San Bernardino police said in a release on Tuesday, July 5.

Cifuentes was identified and arrested in April in connection with a separate break-in from Feb. 22, where interior video surveillance showed him standing over and staring at the victims in their San Bernardino home as they slept, police said. At the time, police withheld his name, as he was suspected of having committed additional crimes.

Since his arrest, detectives obtained DNA that linked Cifuentes to the sexual assault case, police said. They also gathered evidence from his home that they said connected him to the burglary and sexual assault.

Cifuentes faces charges of rape, assault with intent to commit rape and two counts of burglary, according to police.

“If found guilty on all charges, Cifuentes could face a sentence of life in prison,” police said.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information should contact police at 909-384-5640.

The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

