Highland Park, NJ

Highland Park shooter held with no bond and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say Robert Crimo III confessed, telling them he’s the man behind the horrific attack on a holiday parade that...

www.nbcnews.com

CBS New York

339 alleged criminals arrested in NYC by fugitive task force

NEW YORK -- U.S. Marshals launched a major operation in 10 cities to take some of the country's most violent criminals off the streets, and New York led the crime list.Operation North Star led to the arrests of 339 alleged violent criminals in the city. Forty-one were wanted for homicide or attempted murder, 109 for robbery, 84 for aggravated assault and 23 for sexual assault.Dramatic video shows the raids, which were mounted by a joint fugitive task force made up of U.S. Marshals and NYPD officers to help take some of the city's most dangerous criminals off the streets of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

L.A. Drill Rapper MoneyGangVontae Filmed Getting Shot To Death In Bronx Pharmacy

Bronx, NY – Gun violence continues to plague the rap community, taking yet another young life. According to NBC New York, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner — later identified as Los Angeles drill rapper MoneyGangVontae — was in the Bronx on Thursday (June 9) when he was ambushed inside a local pharmacy by four other men during what police are calling an attempted robbery.
BRONX, NY
NBC News

