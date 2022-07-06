Highland Park shooter held with no bond and charged with seven counts of first-degree murder

NEW YORK -- U.S. Marshals launched a major operation in 10 cities to take some of the country's most violent criminals off the streets, and New York led the crime list.Operation North Star led to the arrests of 339 alleged violent criminals in the city. Forty-one were wanted for homicide or attempted murder, 109 for robbery, 84 for aggravated assault and 23 for sexual assault.Dramatic video shows the raids, which were mounted by a joint fugitive task force made up of U.S. Marshals and NYPD officers to help take some of the city's most dangerous criminals off the streets of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO