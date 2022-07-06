ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner's identification card, issued by the...

NBC News

Funerals underway for victims of Highland Park shooting

Funerals are underway in Highland Park, Illinois following the 4th of July parade shooting where seven people were killed. As the community grieves the loved ones they lost, one member of the suspect's family is offering an apology. When asked what he'd say to his nephew, the suspect's uncle said, "Nothing. Nothing." Meanwhile, more information is coming out about the accused gunman's family life. Police reports show that from 2010-2014, officers responded to the family's home nine times for domestic disputes, mostly between the suspect's parents.July 8, 2022.
NBC News

Body of missing hiker found at White Sands National Park after nearly a week of searching

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — A 27-year-old hiker who went missing while visiting White Sands National Park has been found dead, authorities said Friday. New Mexico state police and officials at the southern New Mexico park reported that rescue teams discovered the body of Brad Utegaar of Wausau, Wisconsin, earlier this week after a search was initiated over the holiday weekend. A military helicopter and state and federal officers helped with the effort.
NBC News

Rising crime pushes some Ohio Democrats toward Republicans ahead of midterms

Three years ago, 24-year-old Rakeem Ingram was shot to death in Cleveland, Ohio and his murder is still unsolved. His mother Erica Ingram is a lifelong Democrat who says that she'll probably vote Republican this year because she believes Democrats are not taking spikes in crime seriously enough. Meanwhile, Brenda Bickerstaff, who lost her brother Craig in a police shooting in 2002, worries the rhetoric of Democrats being tough on crime after years of focusing on police accountability will lead to more violence.July 8, 2022.
NBC News

Alabama judge suspended after mocking Asian accent in the courtroom

An Alabama judge was suspended after he allegedly mocked an Asian accent in the courtroom and repeatedly belittled Gov. Kay Ivey, referring to her as "Governor MeMaw.". Mobile County's 13th Circuit Judge James T. Patterson, a Republican who was elected in 2016, has faced backlash from staffers and court reporters. They reported that his behavior on the bench was bad enough to erode faith in the judicial system, according to a complaint filed in mid-June by the state's Judicial Inquiry Commission.
