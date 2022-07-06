How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?
In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the...www.nbcnews.com
In order to obtain a gun or ammunition in Illinois, people must first get a firearm owner’s identification card, issued by the...www.nbcnews.com
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 6