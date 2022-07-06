How did the Highland Park shooter obtain a firearm given his past threats to kill people?

Funerals are underway in Highland Park, Illinois following the 4th of July parade shooting where seven people were killed. As the community grieves the loved ones they lost, one member of the suspect’s family is offering an apology. When asked what he’d say to his nephew, the suspect’s uncle said, “Nothing. Nothing.” Meanwhile, more information is coming out about the accused gunman’s family life. Police reports show that from 2010-2014, officers responded to the family’s home nine times for domestic disputes, mostly between the suspect’s parents.July 8, 2022.

