ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Cheer’ Star Jerry Harris Sentenced to 12 Years in Jail Following Child Pornography Conviction

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XseNt_0gWzZvyK00
Courtesy of Netflix

Former Cheer personality Jerry Harris received his sentence amid his child pornography case.

Harris, 22, appeared in court on Wednesday, July 6, as a judge confirmed the Netflix personality would receive a 12-year prison sentence, per TMZ.

Us Weekly previously confirmed in September 2020 that the Navarro College alum was arrested on charges of production of child pornography following an FBI investigation. He also stood trial for allegedly soliciting sex from minors while at cheerleading competitions.

Ahead of sentencing, Harris’ attorneys objected to the terms of their client’s potential supervised release in July 1 documents, including a “penile plethysmography” test that many sex offender treatment facilities often use. An additional motion was filed on July 5 to extend time to determine the amount of restitution that should be awarded to his alleged victims.

The Illinois native plead guilty to counts three and seven of his indictment in February, telling the court he agreed to a plea deal with the government, which recommended a 50-year prison sentence.

Before changing his plea, Harris initially plead not guilty to seven felony charges, including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of travel with the intent to engage in an illicit sexual contact with a minor.

The former cheerleader, who rose to fame on season 1 of Netflix’s Cheer docuseries, also fervently denied the allegations at the time of his arrest.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” Harris’ spokesperson said in a statement to Us after his 2020 arrest. “We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.”

While Harris did not appear on Cheer season 2, many of its episodes — which premiered in January on the streaming platform — discussed the fallout from his case.

“I can’t even wrap my head around how I should feel. This has been a tough year,” Navarro head coach Monica Aldama said during the second season premiere. “But then there are moments that are so wonderful. These little moments of success that keep you coming back, just the little things that add up. … I keep putting one foot in front of the other, every single day. I don’t have a choice.”

She continued at the time: “I was on the stage at Dancing With the Stars in dress rehearsal for our very first live show [when I found out]. … I felt like I couldn’t breathe. I was already terrified. I did the show and then I went back to my trailer. I didn’t even want to look at my phone because I was scared. I didn’t want to hear anymore because I was in such a vulnerable position at the time with what I was going through, and I just couldn’t take the weight of all it.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Disgraced R&B superstar R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison today in a sex trafficking case. Kelly was convicted of luring young women and girls into his circle and sexually abusing and exploiting them. Several of Kelly’s victims angrily addressed the singer at the hearing, calling him “shameless” and “a predator.” Kelly chose not to speak in court but his attorneys say that he will appeal the judge’s ruling.June 29, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
105.5 The Fan

Photo Surfaces of Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer’s Swollen Face After Being Beaten

A photo of Nipsey Hussle's alleged killer sporting matching black eyes has surfaced on the internet. The murder trial for Eric Holder Jr., the man accused of murdering Nipsey Hussle back in 2019 has ended, with the jury now deliberating on the outcome. On Friday (July 1), a photo of Holder in court looking badly beaten surfaced. In the picture, both of Holder's eyes appear swollen as well as his jaw. He also looks to have bruises on his face. XXL has reached out to Eric Holder's attorney and confirmed the picture is accurate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Bill Cosby Assault Witness Caught Lying On Stand

Comedian Bill Cosby, is currently in court fighting a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting Judy Huth when she was 15-years-old. A witness for Judy may have ruined her case by claiming she was playing Donkey Kong at the Playboy mansion. She claims while Judy was being assaulted by Bill Cosby in The Playboy Mansion she was playing the popular game even though it didn’t come out until six years after the alleged assault.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Child Pornography#Tmz#Fbi
Daily Mail

Wife who arranged for her high school sweetheart to shoot dead her American Airlines exec husband and then collected $629,000 in life insurance is sentenced to life in prison

A Texas woman who orchestrated her husband's murder to collect a life insurance payout has been sentenced to life in prison. Jennifer Faith, 48, admitted to arranging the plot in February after authorities found she had texted her high school sweetheart, Darrin Ruben Lopez, over 14,000 times to convince him to kill her husband, Jamie Faith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
Vice

A Woman Just Got 50 Years for Murder After Her Pregnancy Ended

A judge in El Salvador sentenced a woman to 50 years in prison after she suffered an obstetric emergency and lost her fetus in the ninth month of pregnancy, according to reproductive rights activists. She was found guilty of homicide. The sentencing last week of Lesli Lisbeth Ramírez Ramírez, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

British father, 62, pleads not guilty as he appears in court charged with raping his own daughter, 33, on Greek island of Crete – hugging her and telling the judge: 'No-one could do such a thing'

A British man is to stand trial for raping his 33-year-old daughter while on holiday on the Greek island of Crete. The man, 62, who cannot be named for legal reason, appeared in court in Heraklion, the capital of the island, today where he pleaded not guilty to the crime.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brittney Griner trial - live: WNBA star pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

More than four months after her arrest in Moscow, US women’s basketball star Brittney Griner has returned to court for the continuation of her trial for drug charges. The 31-year-old athlete was led into court at Khimki City in handcuffs, clutching a folder with an image of her wife Cherelle on it. She was joined by her lawyers and US embassy staff. Only a few journalists are permitted in court.The charges against her include intentionally transporting narcotics. Facing up to 10 years in prison in Russia, Griner pleaded guilty but added there was no intent to break the law.She will...
BASKETBALL
CBS News

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment

Days after R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years on federal sex trafficking charges, lawyers for the singer are suing the federal prison housing him, alleging that the facility is unlawfully keeping him on suicide watch as a form of punishment. The lawyers allege that there is no reason for Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center to put the 55-year-old Kelly on suicide watch, and that doing so is causing "real and lasting harm" to the singer.
BROOKLYN, NY
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

165K+
Followers
19K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy