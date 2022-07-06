ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho reading scores show gains, state education leaders say

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho students made some positive gains in their reading assessment, according to the Idaho Department of Education. Officials say statewide results from the Idaho Reading Indicator show more than two-thirds of all Idaho students in kindergarten...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Post Register

Quality Education Act ballot measure gets a boost

Reclaim Idaho turned in more than 100,000 signatures to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office on Wednesday in support of the Quality Education Act ballot measure. The bulk of the signatures have already been verified by local county clerks; however, a final stamp of approval is needed from the secretary of state before the measure officially qualifies for the Nov. 8 general election ballot.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho parents eligible for grant funds to combat learning loss

Parents with income levels at or below $60,000 per year can apply for grants this summer created by the Idaho State Board of Education to help with their children’s education. “This program is a step forward in empowering parents with the chance to help their child with their education,”...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Family members say missing Caldwell woman, daughter found dead in Oregon

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Family members said Friday that a missing woman and her 17-year-old daughter have been found dead in Oregon. Caldwell Police had been looking for 51-year-old Dawna Faye Roe and 17-year-old Gabrielle Michelle Roe after they were last seen driving westbound on Interstate-84 near Fruitland on June 30. Police say they received an official missing persons report on July 5.
CALDWELL, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Government
Post Register

Morgan, Sherri

Sherri Lou Taylor was born April 20, 1945, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Virginia Moser Taylor and Jack Taylor. Sherri attended school in St. Anthony and Hamer and graduated from West Jefferson High School in 1963. She married Ellis Taylor and they had four children together: Brent, Mark, Jennifer and Holly. They later divorced. Sherri married Morris Morgan November 4, 1995, in Rigby, ID and added Shane and Crystal to her family. Sherri and Morris shared a love of spending time outside and enjoyed gardening, canning, camping, riding 4-wheelers and most of all spending time with their children and grandchildren. Sherri enjoyed attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's various activities. Sherri was quick witted and loved a good dance party but of course, "Don't forget the Pepsi!". She was a dedicated mother and grandmother who provided unconditional love. Sherri took the time to listen and was always willing to share advice and her opinions, but always with the caveat, "But do what you want". Sherri passed away at her home surrounded by her family July 6, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Morris Morgan (Rigby), children; Brent (Melissa) Taylor of Rigby, Idaho, Mark (Ruby) Taylor of Iona, Idaho, Jennifer (Daniel) Hernandez of St. Anthony, Idaho, Holly (Faye) Harrison of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Shane (Debbie) Dilley of PA, Crystal Morgan of Idaho Falls, Idaho, 27 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Jack and Virginia Taylor and granddaughter McKenzie Hope Graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery (12463 E 129 N, Idaho Falls, ID 83401). The family will receive friends Friday, July 8, 2022 from 6-8 p.m at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W. Main Rigby). Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Sherri 4/20/1945 - 7/6/2022Lou Morgan.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Oklahoma set to execute death row inmates nearly every month through 2024

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma is making national headlines for planning to execute a death row inmate nearly every month through 2024 starting in August. The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals set the execution dates on Friday for the inmates who all exhausted their appeals. The inmates' capital punishments...
TULSA, OK
Post Register

Catalytic converter thefts continue to rise locally, how can you protect yourself?

More and more catalytic converters are getting stolen here in the Treasure Valley. In Meridian, police track a 550 percent increase in reports from 2019 to now. In Boise, police took 12 reports in 2019, 25 in 2020, 88 in 2021 and 111 so far in 2022. Those numbers include cases where catalytic converters were stolen or attempted to be removed, and police say there could be multiple stolen catalytic converters in a single report.
MERIDIAN, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy