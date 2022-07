Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Tyson Foods Complex was recognized as McDonald’s Global Supplier of the Year on the same day that the 25th anniversary of the Tyson Foods’ in Obion County was celebrated. Obion County Chamber officials said, “We are so thankful for all that Tyson does in this community.” The celebration included plenty of food and activities for employees. In photo are Chamber, local officials and employees. Holding the awards in the middle are Union City Plant Manager Jeff Tucker and Obion County Complex Manager Keith Riley.

OBION COUNTY, TN ・ 16 HOURS AGO