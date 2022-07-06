ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Tigers offer 2023 recruit at a position of need

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xzPuR_0gWzXQsL00

Clemson seems to be addressing a position of need in its 2023 class.

After missing out on four-star running back Jeremiah Cobb, who committed to Auburn last week, the Tigers have offered three-star running back Christopher Johnson Jr. (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.). The 5-foot-11, 178-pound Johnson is the No. 30 tailback and the No. 413 overall recruit in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

Before offering Johnson, Clemson had four running back prospects on its radar. Although Cobb listed the Tigers as a finalist, 247Sports has crystal balled the initial three to other schools.

So far, Clemson has landed 16 commitments in its 2023 class, with none of them being running backs. In the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting class, C.J. Spiller landed one recruit in three-star Keith Adams Jr.

Last week, ClemsonWire said that running back was the biggest position of need for the Tigers’ 2023 class, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that the staff has been proactive after Cobb’s commitment.

List

Ranking ACC teams by returning production

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06XO3X_0gWzXQsL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Rumors swirl on Clemson’s future in the ACC

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It has been one week since news broke of Southern California and UCLA’s departure from the PAC-12 for the Big Ten and the ripples and rumors on the implications have ceased to stop. Thursday morning the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Swim Swam News tweeted...
CLEMSON, SC
Roll 'Bama Roll

Dabo’s Coaching Tree Not So Fruitful

The chance to learn from Saban, as well as compete for a national title, makes it an opportunity few coaches could refuse. After all, there are 12 [sic] former Saban assistants from Alabama who are now FBS head coaches, and that doesn’t include Brian Daboll, who is now the New York Giants head coach, or his former LSU assistant Jimbo Fisher, now head coach at Texas A&M. In all, there are 24 former Saban assistants who have held FBS head coaching jobs and 10 who have been NFL head coaches. ~ The Athletic.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Clemson Insider

5-star from Alabama’s backyard commits to Tigers

ALABASTER, Ala. — Clemson has landed a huge commitment from one of the country’s top defensive line prospects, who basically hails from the University of Alabama’s backyard. Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star Peter Woods announced his verbal pledge to the Tigers on Friday night during a...
ALABAMA STATE
Opelika-Auburn News

Alabama losses commit, sees another decide on Clemson

Alabama has been on a recruiting wave in recent weeks, adding eight players to the 2023 recruiting class since June 20. But the momentum shifted a bit on Friday as Alabama’s first commit of the year changed his mind and pledged elsewhere. Elliot Washington, a four-star safety and Crimson...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Fort Lauderdale, FL
College Sports
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Football
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Twelve Mile Recreation Area Has One of the Nicest Beaches in the Upstate

Have you visited Twelve Mile Recreation Area, a Clemson City Park on Lake Hartwell? Grab the swimsuits and those inflatable tubes because local mom Liene brought her kids for swimming and found a park full of family-friendly amenities that make it a great spot to spend a summer day. Here’s why you should visit and what to expect!
CLEMSON, SC
The Post and Courier

Huey Magoo's chicken now open in Greenville

GREENVILLE — Huey Magoo's has big plans to expand its franchise in South Carolina and beyond, and its latest addition is now open in Greenville. The fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken tenders and bills itself as serving the "filet mignon" version of chicken tenderloin in every offering. The restaurant...
GREENVILLE, SC
nomadlawyer.org

Greenville: Top Rated 5 Amazing Places To Visit In Greenville, Mississippi

The town of Greenville was settled in 1824 by William W. Blanton who applied for land from the United States government. Blanton was granted land in section four of township eighteen, range eight west. Now most of downtown Greenville is built on this piece of land. Despite the fact that the town was a mere few square miles, it has a long history. Listed below are some interesting facts about Greenville.
GREENVILLE, MS
FOX Carolina

Blueberry Season in Full Swing

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - July is national blueberry month, and local farms are selling berries by the buckets. Arrowhead Acers in Travelers Rest said they are a “you pick” farm, which means when you arrive, you’re given a bucket for picking and sent on your way.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Christopher Johnson#American Football#College Football#Tigers#Auburn#Cjspiller Coachstreeter
upstatebusinessjournal.com

After merger, Elliott Penn aims to be ‘firm of the future’

What does it mean to be an accounting firm of the future?. It’s a question Elliott Penn CEOs Rick Davis and Larry Autrey had been asking themselves in the six months leading up to the merger of their two firms, Greenville-based Elliott Davis and Texas-based Whitley Penn. The merger,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Heavy storm pushes tree on to Spartanburg family home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A family in Spartanburg is cleaning up after a tree damaged their home Wednesday evening. Ashley Coleman told FOX Carolina they were inside when it all happened. “We were standing in the kitchen, I was looking out the window,” Coleman said. “The wind was picking...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Power restored in most of Spartanburg, Pickens, Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The power in most of Spartanburg, Pickens and Greenville Counties is restored. According to Duke Energy, as of 11:00 p.m., 304 Greenville County residents are without power. There are also a few residents still without power in Spartanburg and Pickens County.
PICKENS, SC
WCNC

2 great festivals in Greenwood SC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you are looking for something fun and exciting to do this weekend, you’re in luck! Heidi Billotto is here today to fill us in on what's happening. There are two fabulous don't miss annual SC Festivals coinciding this weekend, July 7-9, both in Greenwood SC. These festivals are a local favorite and is well attended.]
GREENWOOD, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Music festival debuts in Williamston tomorrow

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A brand new music festival kicks off tomorrow featuring free performances from dozens of local, independent artists. The Skylaticspromo Indie Music Festival, which is free, starts at 11 a.m. in Williamston’s Mineral Springs Park. Rock, rap, hip hop and R&B artists will perform until...
WILLIAMSTON, SC
The Post and Courier

DMV to host first Real ID roadshow in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is partnering with Spartanburg County to host its first Real ID roadshow. The event will take place July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lower level of the Cleveland Park Event Center at 141 N. Cleveland Park Drive. The roadshow will provide a mobile DMV for those who don’t want to wait in long lines.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County sees major growth

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Just riding through the Upstate, you can see development, growth, and much of that growth is happening in Spartanburg. The county is currently in the middle of a housing boom--new apartments, new family homes and townhomes too. More development announcements are on the way this year.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Bon Secours Millennium Surgery Center will offer high-tech, same-day procedures

Greenville will take a significant step into health care’s future when Millennium Surgery Center opens in 2024. The Millennium Surgery Center, a partnership between Bon Secours and North Carolina-based Compass Surgical Partners, will offer orthopedic, spine and ear/nose/throat procedures, along with robotic outpatient joint procedures. Traditionally, all orthopedic procedures...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Weather Day Today For Severe Weather Potential

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another First Alert Weather Day today for the potential of severe weather later this afternoon and this evening. Today will be another very hot and humid day, which in turn will help to fuel a greater chance of strong to severe thunderstorms. Expect scattered storms through tonight, with damaging wind as the primary threat. Highs will be in the mid 90s, to near 90 in the mountains.
GREENVILLE, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy