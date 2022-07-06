ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron man, 30, dead after shooting in Kenmore neighborhood

By Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

A man was killed during a shooting Wednesday on Sixth Street Southwest in Kenmore.

Family members said the victim was DeVeal Smith, 30, although officials on Thursday would not confirm the identity.

At around 5 p.m., about a dozen relatives and friends had gathered at Smith's Sixth Street home, where the incident had occurred earlier in the day. A neighbor said he had heard a dozen or more shots around noon, but declined to comment further.

Woman killed in Summit Lake: Apparent long-distance shot across Summit Lake hits woman in head inside her home

Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller said an unknown shooter approached the victim while he was sitting in a car and fired multiple rounds, "striking and ultimately killing him."

The victim’s car was discovered parked on the street with shattered glass and riddled with bullet holes. A relative of the victim responded to the scene and later called the police.

The victim ran and police found him dead in a driveway, Miller said, adding police believe the shooting took place about 1½ hours before officers were called to the scene around 1:20 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron man, 30, dead after shooting in Kenmore neighborhood

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

