ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

July 9th, the ratification of the 14th amendment, is reminder of the continuous fight for freedom | Opinion

By Jeff Stewart
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

This is perhaps the most important sentence in all of American history. It is the promise that is meant to undergird the entire system and structure of American life. It is how the founders chose to introduce the world to the United States of America on July 4th, 1776.

But for nearly 100 years following the Declaration of Independence, Black people in America were almost universally denied these so-called unalienable rights. Nothing about their lives gave any indication that this newly formed country acknowledged the self-evident truth of their equality.

At the end of the civil war in 1865, roughly 4 million Americans were enslaved, with no right to life, liberty, or the pursuit of happiness.

Last month, we celebrated Juneteenth here in Franklin, just as millions of Americans did all around the country. At gatherings large and small, we commemorated June 19th, 1865, an incredibly important day in our history.

This was the day the United States military – a full 2.5 years after the Emancipation Proclamation and 2.5 months after the surrender of General Lee at Appomattox – announced and enforced the emancipation of the last enslaved Americans.

But is it fair to call those finally free men, women, and children Americans?

To be sure, they were endowed by their Creator with the same rights, value, and dignity as any other. The truth of their fundamental equality was indeed self-evident. But these enslaved people were excluded from citizenship, and thus were not legally Americans at all.

This brings us to another date equally worthy of celebration in America: July 9th, 1868.

It was on this day, 92 years after the Declaration of Independence, that congress ratified the 14th Amendment to the constitution, finally guaranteeing the full rights, privileges, and protections of American citizenship to “all persons born or naturalized in the United States.”

Hear from Tennessee's Black voices: Get the weekly newsletter for powerful and critical thinking columns.

Here is the first section of the 14th Amendment in full:

All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. No State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection of the laws.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVTp9_0gWzXClP00

As a matter of patriotism, July 9th is a date all Americans should all know and celebrate, since it marks the day that it was finally defined what it means to be an American.

Sadly, we have to acknowledge that the 14th Amendment, powerful and essential as it was, did not establish equality in practice, though it did lay the foundation for it. While a plain reading appears to codify that equality into law, those in power have often attempted to sidestep its application to that end.

Where the specific right to vote was concerned, more clarity would be added in order to further cement the effects of the 14th via the 15th and 19th Amendments, which went on to explicitly prohibit any denial or abridgement of the right to vote based on race or gender in 1868 and 1920, respectively. Even still, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was necessary, as many jurisdictions continued to circumvent these constitutional protections. And the struggle for equal rights continues to this day.

But today, July 9th, let’s pause to celebrate this great nation once again, reflecting on another pivotal step toward the fulfillment of the promise we celebrate on each year on July 4th. It is the 14th Amendment that guarantees your access to the rights, privileges, and protections of being an American. And that’s worthy of celebration.

Jeff Stewart is a Franklin resident, Liberty Elementary parent, and board member of One WillCo, a local nonprofit advocating for a great public school experience for all children in Williamson County.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: July 9th, the ratification of the 14th amendment, is reminder of the continuous fight for freedom | Opinion

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Faith Group Speaks Out on Religious Discrimination Case

Southern Christian Coalition laments court decision in adoption case. For months, pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition have publicly spoken out against the national group, Alliance Defending Freedom, and their defense of an East Tennessee adoption agency, Holston Home, that refused to work with a Jewish couple solely on the basis of their faith. Earlier this week, a panel of 3 judges in Tennessee dismissed the case, with the dissenting judge indicating that the majority votes didn't fully consider the extent of the religious discrimination that occurred.
NASHVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Special session for the Republican National Convention in Nashville on the table, Tennessee lawmakers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the location of the Republican National Convention on the line, Tennessee lawmakers said they don't want to see it slip by them. Metro Council members withdrew the agreement bill that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville and use city resources, namely security. The Republican National Committee Host Committee for Nashville asked Councilman Robert Swope to withdraw the agreement. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
Grundy County Herald

Blue Monarch opens new Rechter Home

Over 200 gathered on Sunday, June 26 at the Blue Monarch campus in Coffee County to celebrate the official opening of the new Rechter Home, which will house eight families in the Blue Monarch program. Since 2003, Blue Monarch has provided long-term, residential recovery for nearly 1,000 women and children who are healing from abuse and addiction.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Franklin, TN
Government
City
Franklin, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention?

The Metro Nashville Council appears to be firmly opposed to bringing the Republican National Convention – and the accompanying 40,000 whooping and hollering conservatives – to Music City in 2024. Councilman Robert Swope is still trying to salvage an ordinance to win the RNC bid, but he’s got some heavy lifting to do before the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Parents' Choice TN files lawsuit challenging curriculum, say law against teaching CRT

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Williamson County couple is suing the county school system and the state over the ‘Wit and Wisdom’ curriculum. Parents’ Choice Tennessee’s founders, Trisha and James Lucente, have a first grader in Williamson County Schools and challenged the school board on the curriculum because they said it violates state law prohibiting teaching critical race theory and common core.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Statement From The Williamson County Democratic Party

The Williamson County Democratic Party (WCDP) stands in solidarity with public school teachers across Tennessee, especially those in Williamson County. Yesterday, Governor Bill Lee, a graduate of Franklin High School in Williamson County, nodded his head in agreement while an advisor of his was openly mocking public school teachers at an event for charter school teachers. Below are statements from WCDP Chair Dr. Jenn Foley and WCDP Vice Chair Courtenay Rogers regarding the matter.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Happiness#Americans
wivk.com

Governor Bill Lee Speaks Out Following Reports of Negative Comments Made About Public School Teachers

Governor Bill Lee spoke out Wednesday following reports of negative comments that were made about public school teachers. Governor Lee was reportedly at a reception in Cool Springs hosted by Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn. Governor Lee is working to bring “classical charter schools” to Tennessee and wants to create a partnership with Hillsdale to expand civics and the K-12 education approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws

Since the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, municipal officials across Tennessee have grappled with how to respond to and enforce new abortion legislation.  Some were quick to push back on the ruling with opposing legislation while others confirmed they would uphold Tennessee’s “trigger ban” law, which will take effect […] The post Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Wilhoite Raises $13K-Plus for Jewels in 20 Minutes

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, a member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, made a compelling appeal to the audience at the 15th annual Literary Luncheon and raised more than $13,000 for the Jewels. This group of teenage girls are part of the Lighting the Path for Girls...
NASHVILLE, TN
wpln.org

White supremacy and the state of hate in Tennessee

Tennessee has a long history with hate groups and white nationalism. The state is the birthplace of the Ku Klux Klan, but more recently, a “White Lives Matter” protest at a Juneteenth celebration on June 18 in Franklin, Tennessee, provided a visible local example of anxieties around white identity. Another white supremacist group, American Renaissance, routinely hosts its annual conference at Montgomery Bell State Park.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
dicksonpost.com

Dickson veterinarian retires after 35 years of service

After 35 years of working as a veterinarian, Dr. Gregory Thomas retired from All Animals Veterinary Hospital (AAVH) on March 31. Growing up on a farm in Illinois, Thomas grew interested in agriculture. During his six-plus years in the Navy, his wife Terri gave him books written by James Harriot titled “All Creatures Great and Small.” That was when Dr. Thomas discovered his dream of being a veterinarian.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
mainstreetmaury.com

TWRA asks public to report turkey sightings

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
TENNESSEE STATE
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy