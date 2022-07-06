ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A second boating-related fatality in five days has occurred in Tennessee

By Mike Organ, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

For the second time in five days , a boating-related fatality occurred on a Tennessee waterway .

On Saturday, a 10-year-old girl died in a boating accident on the Tennessee River, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

On Wednesday Jordan Matthews, a 34-year-old Hamilton County resident, was killed in a boating accident on Chickamauga Lake northeast of Chattanooga.

TWRA officers and Rhea County sheriff, emergency management and fire department officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive man who had fallen from an older pontoon boat and was run over by another boat.

BOATING SAFETY: How boaters can stay safe on Tennessee waterways over the Memorial Day weekend

The incident occurred near the Route 60 bridge, just after noon CT.

Matthews, who was not wearing a life jacket, sustained several lacerations and was found unconscious. Passing anglers helped pull Matthews back onto the pontoon boat where they tried to revive him through CPR.

He was transported to the Rhea Medical Center where he was declared dead.

It was the 17th boating-related fatality in Tennessee this year.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on Twitter @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: A second boating-related fatality in five days has occurred in Tennessee

