Confirmed COVID-19 infections rose modestly last week in Tennessee and Davidson County, newly released state data show.

As of Saturday, the seven-day statewide average of cases was 2,397, compared to the previous week's 2,233. The seven-day average in Davidson County rose to 241.6, up from 237.1.

COVID-related hospitalizations also continued to rise. Such cases are now up to 580, compared to the prior week's 528, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Tennessee also saw a modest increase in the percentage of people getting tested for COVID-19 who are positive for it. Statewide, that percentage was 25.1% as of Saturday compared to the prior week's 24.5%.

In Davidson County, this test-positivity rate also rose slightly — 25.7% as of Saturday, compared to 24.% the week before.

State public health agencies have counted more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 26,722 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 55% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national average is 66.9%.

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rose modestly last week in Tennessee