ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rose modestly last week in Tennessee

By Frank Gluck, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago

Confirmed COVID-19 infections rose modestly last week in Tennessee and Davidson County, newly released state data show.

As of Saturday, the seven-day statewide average of cases was 2,397, compared to the previous week's 2,233. The seven-day average in Davidson County rose to 241.6, up from 237.1.

COVID-related hospitalizations also continued to rise. Such cases are now up to 580, compared to the prior week's 528, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhpHC_0gWzX7R100

Tennessee also saw a modest increase in the percentage of people getting tested for COVID-19 who are positive for it. Statewide, that percentage was 25.1% as of Saturday compared to the prior week's 24.5%.

Pediatric vaccinations: Tennessee House GOP press Gov. Lee to block state distribution of COVID vaccine for youngest kids

Ivermectin: Medical quackery or miracle cure: Ivermectin for COVID will soon be available in pharmacies

In Davidson County, this test-positivity rate also rose slightly — 25.7% as of Saturday, compared to 24.% the week before.

State public health agencies have counted more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee since the start of the pandemic. Statewide, 26,722 people have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Nearly 55% of Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The national average is 66.9%.

COVID testing: Nashville closes last drive-thru COVID-19 testing, vaccination site

Frank Gluck is the health care reporter for The Tennessean. He can be reached at fgluck@tennessean.com. Follow him on Twitter at @FrankGluck .

Want to read more stories like this? A subscription to one of our Tennessee publications gets you unlimited access to all the latest political news, plus newsletters, a personalized mobile experience, and the ability to tap into stories, photos and videos from throughout the USA TODAY Network's daily sites.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations rose modestly last week in Tennessee

Comments / 4

Related
tnledger.com

Is Tennessee ready for 988?

Some expect big jump in calls for mental health help. State doesn’t. Tennesseans have a new resource for emergency mental health crises beginning July 16. Like 911, 988 is a new three-digit crisis number that connects to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. “It’s 911 for your body, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws

Since the U.S. Supreme Court effectively overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, municipal officials across Tennessee have grappled with how to respond to and enforce new abortion legislation.  Some were quick to push back on the ruling with opposing legislation while others confirmed they would uphold Tennessee’s “trigger ban” law, which will take effect […] The post Tennessee cities grapple with enforcement of new abortion laws appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davidson County, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Davidson County, TN
Coronavirus
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention?

The Metro Nashville Council appears to be firmly opposed to bringing the Republican National Convention – and the accompanying 40,000 whooping and hollering conservatives – to Music City in 2024. Councilman Robert Swope is still trying to salvage an ordinance to win the RNC bid, but he’s got some heavy lifting to do before the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Will Nashville be punished for blocking the Republican National Convention? appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Advocate Andy

Southern Christian Coalition Calls on Lee to Cut Ties with Hillsdale College

Pastors speak out on remarks about teachers, promotion of Christian nationalism. Following reports that Larry Arnn, President of Hillsdale College and an education advisor to Gov. Bill Lee, made disparaging remarks about teachers while Lee sat in silence, a group of Tennessee pastors affiliated with the Southern Christian Coalition has called on Lee to sever all ties with Hillsdale and Arnn.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Rose#House#Gop#Tennesseans
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Special session for the Republican National Convention in Nashville on the table, Tennessee lawmakers say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the location of the Republican National Convention on the line, Tennessee lawmakers said they don't want to see it slip by them. Metro Council members withdrew the agreement bill that would allow for the convention to come to Nashville and use city resources, namely security. The Republican National Committee Host Committee for Nashville asked Councilman Robert Swope to withdraw the agreement. Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Help the Hellbender – Tennessee’s Giant Salamander

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Despite their alarming name, Tennessee is home to a delightfully large salamander: the Eastern Hellbender. Affectionately referred to as “snot otters,” hellbenders have been disappearing from the Great Smoky Mountains. Home to many animals, the mountains are also known as the “Salamander Capital of the World.”
TENNESSEE STATE
Chester County Independent

Tennessee Department of Health prepares for Red Sand Project

Public Health Educators gathered at the West Tennessee Regional Health Office on June 24, 2022 to prepare hundreds of bags of Red Sand for distribution in nineteen rural counties across West Tennessee. The Red Sand Project originated as a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman using sidewalk art installations to reach thousands of individuals about the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee School for the Blind works to fill several positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee School for the Blind is looking to fill several positions as the labor shortage continues to impact industries like education. “You see now hiring signs everywhere, and I got mine right down the road as well,” said Dr. David Martin, Director of Schools. According...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Parents' Choice TN files lawsuit challenging curriculum, say law against teaching CRT

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Williamson County couple is suing the county school system and the state over the ‘Wit and Wisdom’ curriculum. Parents’ Choice Tennessee’s founders, Trisha and James Lucente, have a first grader in Williamson County Schools and challenged the school board on the curriculum because they said it violates state law prohibiting teaching critical race theory and common core.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Power outages reported in Tennessee, North Georgia

According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
newstalk987.com

Governor Bill Lee Speaks Out Following Reports of Negative Comments Made About Public School Teachers

Governor Bill Lee spoke out Wednesday following reports of negative comments that were made about public school teachers. Governor Lee was reportedly at a reception in Cool Springs hosted by Hillsdale College President Dr. Larry Arnn. Governor Lee is working to bring “classical charter schools” to Tennessee and wants to create a partnership with Hillsdale to expand civics and the K-12 education approach.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
351K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy