RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent in recent years– a concern to law enforcement and those who work with people dealing with addiction. Justin Garrity is the Director of Recovery Services with Healing Transitions. Healing Transition’s Post Overdose Response Team goes with Wake EMS to provides peer support to people following an overdose to get them help and build relationships. He said the team has been made aware of 554 overdoses within Wake County so far this year.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO