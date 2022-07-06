Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-08 23:41:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-09 00:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 1141 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles east of Roy, or 26 miles northwest of Winnett, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Valentine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

55 MINUTES AGO