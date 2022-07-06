Rebecca Zahau's Family Drops Suit Against Sheriff in Wake of Coronado Mansion Death
By Eric S. Page
NBC San Diego
2 days ago
The family or Rebecca Zahau, whose body was found hanging outside a Coronado mansion in 2011, has dropped its suit against former San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore. Family attorney Keith Greer on Wednesday confirmed the legal move to NBC 7. The suit was filed in an effort to gain access to...
Hours after her husband died by suicide, a Minnesota woman drowned their three children in a lake before ending her own life, PEOPLE confirms. On Friday morning at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office along with officers from the Maplewood Police Department responded to a trailer park on a call of a possible suicide.
A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was forced to sneak out of a Washington D.C. steakhouse this week when he was confronted by pro-choice protesters. Kavanaugh was having dinner at Morton's when activists showed up and told the manager to kick him out, two weeks after he was in the majority that overturned Roe v. Wade.
(CNN) — The woman captured in Costa Rica after being accused of killing elite cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson in Texas has been returned to the US to face murder charges, the US Marshals Service told CNN Saturday. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is suspected of fatally shooting Wilson at...
A tractor trailer that law enforcement found at least 51 migrants dead in on Monday was copied from a south Texas-based trucking company, according to a report. Officials believe that the truck was abandoned in San Antonio after it had mechanical problems. A city worker discovered the scene on Monday evening after hearing a cry from the trailer.
Eric Holder, the reputed gang member who allegedly shot and killed rap legend Nipsey Hussle, showed up in court with a swollen face after reportedly being ambushed inside the Los Angeles County jail. Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillon said that Holder, who was in the process of being transported to...
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
Sonny Barger, founder of Hells Angels, has died at 83. The iconic biker’s death, reportedly caused by a”brief battle” with cancer, was announced in a statement on his official Facebook page Thursday morning. “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that...
A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
Fox News contributor and civil rights attorney Leo Terrell joins Fox Across America With Jimmy Failla to share his reaction to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon defending his policies following reports that the suspect accused of murdering two El Monte, California police officers was on probation. “Two officers were...
A 51-year-old man travelling on a Delta Air Lines flight between Los Angeles and Orlando accused of allegedly groping a young girl says that the Ambien he took is to blame, The Daily Beast first reported.A US air marshal wrote in a signed criminal affidavit with the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida that Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was arrested on Friday by federal agents after his overnight flight from California landed at Orlando International Airport early in the morning.In the affidavit, signed on 24 June 2022, Tony Helico, a senior inspector with the US Marshals...
A 7-year-old girl was killed after she fell out of a moving SUV going northbound on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita, California, early Saturday morning. The girl's mother, Veronda Gladney, and her boyfriend, Michael Branch, were arrested for child endangerment, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) told local newspaper Antelope Valley Press.
Just when you think gun control advocates can't do anything more to lose the trust of gun owners, they find a way. After multiple warnings from gun owners, and from this editorial page, California accidentally posted its entire database of concealed carry permit holders and their personal information when the state launched its new online firearms portal Monday, per the Reload.
California authorities have located the bodies of three men who dove into the Sacramento Delta on Sunday to rescue a struggling 8-year-old child, fire officials announced on Wednesday. While the child made it safely to shore, the three adults remained missing. The fire department said that, after searching for the men for three days, authorities recovered their bodies on Tuesday evening, as was reported by NBC Bay Area. Family members identified the men as Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez, and Danilo Solorzano. Officials believe that the men drowned. In a Facebook post, the fire department urged water safety.
A 9-year-old boy died over the weekend after struggling to swim during a family trip to a Southern California lake. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the drowning was reported around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday at Launch Pointe Beach at Lake Elsinore. Witnesses told deputies that several children were...
A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
The state will not retry a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her real estate mogul husband over a possible divorce. Margaret Rudin, now 79, shot and killed Ron Rudin, 64, in December 1994, and got help discarding the remains, burning her spouse with gasoline in an antique trunk, authorities have said. But Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that even if Rudin were convicted again at a retrial, she would likely be sentenced to time served, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. What’s more, John Sadler, Communications Director with the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, confirmed to Law&Crime that the office has no intention of appealing a federal judge’s decision from May.
