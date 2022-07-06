ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rebecca Zahau's Family Drops Suit Against Sheriff in Wake of Coronado Mansion Death

By Eric S. Page
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe family or Rebecca Zahau, whose body was found hanging outside a Coronado mansion in 2011, has dropped its suit against former San Diego Sheriff Bill Gore. Family attorney Keith Greer on Wednesday confirmed the legal move to NBC 7. The suit was filed in an effort to gain access to...

William 1
2d ago

It is obvious money played a role in this murder. And the sheriff's department is at the center of it. To many dirt Sheriff's in San Diego.

IN THIS ARTICLE
