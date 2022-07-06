Man's body pulled from lake outside SoFi Stadium

WEST COVINA, Calif. - Officers from the West Covina Police Department are in a standoff with a pursuit suspect Tuesday night. SkyFOX is live over the scene. Reports of a police chase came in shortly before 10 p.m. By 10:15, the chase had continued onto the westbound 105 Freeway and into Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES - A police chase took a dramatic turn in Los Angeles Monday night – with SkyFOX revealing that a child was inside the backseat of the suspect's car the entire ride. The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a suspected carjacker inside a white sedan....
BREA, Calif. - A string of armed robberies at several 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California early Monday morning left at least two people dead - and police said preliminary evidence indicates at least three of the crimes are linked to each other. A surveillance photo of the suspect wanted in...
LOS ANGELES - A police chase is underway in Los Angeles Monday night. SkyFOX is heading to the chase scene as the Los Angeles Police Department is in pursuit of a possible robbery suspect who may have a child inside the car. Officials did not say which robbery case the...
LOS ANGELES - LAX has reopened its rideshare and tax pickup lot after airport police looked into a suspicious item late Monday night. According to LAX's social media pages, the airport's "LAX-it" taxi and rideshare pickup lot was briefly shut down due to the investigation. Those looking to leave the...
The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the man they say held up four stores in the North Hills area late last week. Because two of those stores were 7-Eleven locations, officials are investigating whether that same man is responsible for the deadly attacks this week.
At least six armed robberies, including two that turned deadly, have been reported at at different 7-Eleven locations across Southern California. The crimes happened in the cities of Brea, Ontario, La Habra, Santa Ana, Upland and Riverside, and authorities said at least three of the crimes are related.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside. It happened around 2 a.m. at the store on La Sierra Avenue. According to police, it appears a customer was shot; that person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition remains unknown at this time.
BREA, Calif. - Family and friends are in shock as they remember Matthew Hirsch, a 7-Eleven store clerk who was killed in a series of robberies across Southern California. On July 11, the 40-year-old store clerk was shot and killed in an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on Lambert Road and N. Brea Boulevard around 4:18 a.m., police said.
BREA, Calif. - A manhunt is underway for a gunman after a string of armed robberies at several 7-Eleven locations throughout Southern California left at least two people dead and three others wounded. Police said preliminary evidence indicates at least four of the crimes that occurred early Monday morning are...
LOS ANGELES - One man was taken into custody after abandoning his car on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro and climbing parts of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Calls about a masked man began coming in around 1:15 p.m., according to CHP. Authorities say the...
COSTA MESA, Calif. - A massive drug bust in Costa Mesa led to the recovery of over 60 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives seizes 60 pounds of meth, 1,300 fentanyl pills, 54 grams of fentanyl, and 14 grams of cocaine off the streets over the weekend, police said.
CULVER CITY, Calif. - Wild surveillance video captured the moment an armed gunman robbed a Culver City Boost Mobile store in broad daylight over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 2:18 p.m. at the store located at 4114 Centinela Avenue. According to police, the suspect - 37-year-old Lawrence Bell of...
PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Crews are responding to a single-plane crash in Port Hueneme Sunday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened in the area of 500 S. Ventura Road near E. Pleasant Valley Road. Ventura Road is closed between Second and Fifth streets in both directions at this time.
TUJUNGA, Calif. - Los Angeles police are looking for a man caught on camera attacking another driver with bear spray in an apparent road rage attack in Tujunga. It happened this week near Day Street and Pali Avenue. Video taken by another driver shows the suspect approach the victim's window....
LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Three members of a South American crime group have been charged with theft for robbing a Nordstrom Rack store in Ventura County. Chilean nationals Maximo Bravo, 18, Francisco Osorio, 29, and Roberto Rojas Solis, 22, have been charged with conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, grand theft, commercial burglary, and possession of burglary tools.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a couple was pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights in broad daylight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Nogales near the 99 Ranch market. Authorities said the two...
LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
LANCASTER, Calif. - A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
