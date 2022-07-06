ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Man's body pulled from lake outside SoFi Stadium

foxla.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInglewood officials say the body of a 45-year-old man...

www.foxla.com

Comments / 0

 

foxla.com

1 shot during robbery at 7-Eleven in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Police are investigating after one person was shot during a robbery at a 7-Eleven in Riverside. It happened around 2 a.m. at the store on La Sierra Avenue. According to police, it appears a customer was shot; that person was taken to the hospital for treatment; their condition remains unknown at this time.
RIVERSIDE, CA
foxla.com

Man in custody after climbing Vincent Thomas Bridge

LOS ANGELES - One man was taken into custody after abandoning his car on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro and climbing parts of the bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. Calls about a masked man began coming in around 1:15 p.m., according to CHP. Authorities say the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

60 pounds of meth among illegal drugs seized in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. - A massive drug bust in Costa Mesa led to the recovery of over 60 pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives seizes 60 pounds of meth, 1,300 fentanyl pills, 54 grams of fentanyl, and 14 grams of cocaine off the streets over the weekend, police said.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Plane crash in Hueneme triggers shutdown of major roads

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Crews are responding to a single-plane crash in Port Hueneme Sunday afternoon. According to police, the crash happened in the area of 500 S. Ventura Road near E. Pleasant Valley Road. Ventura Road is closed between Second and Fifth streets in both directions at this time.
PORT HUENEME, CA
foxla.com

Malibu pickaxe vandal arrested: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A man caught on camera armed with a pickaxe and accused of several vandalism incidents in Malibu has been arrested. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the suspect - identified as Thomas Aaron Brothers - was arrested Friday in Santa Monica after authorities received a tip from a victim regarding his whereabouts.
MALIBU, CA
foxla.com

Members of South American crime group charged with theft in Ventura County

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Three members of a South American crime group have been charged with theft for robbing a Nordstrom Rack store in Ventura County. Chilean nationals Maximo Bravo, 18, Francisco Osorio, 29, and Roberto Rojas Solis, 22, have been charged with conspiracy to commit organized retail theft, grand theft, commercial burglary, and possession of burglary tools.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Robbers pistol-whip victims, steal $60,000 Rolex in Rowland Heights: LASD

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a couple was pistol-whipped and robbed in Rowland Heights in broad daylight, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. It happened around 12:35 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Nogales near the 99 Ranch market. Authorities said the two...
foxla.com

At least 2 hospitalized in La Habra 7-Eleven shooting

LA HABRA, Calif. - Authorities are investigating after at least two people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a 7-Eleven in La Habra. It happened at the store near Cypress Street and Whittier Boulevard around 5 a.m. Right now the entire block is cordoned off as police continue to investigate...
LA HABRA, CA
foxla.com

1 killed, another injured in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, Calif. - A shooting in Lancaster Tuesday left one man dead and another person wounded. Paramedics sent to the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 just after 12:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting took a wounded person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
LANCASTER, CA

