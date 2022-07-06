ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Charges upgraded for couple accused of killing baby in NC

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D0gyI_0gWzUE4800
Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow and Nickolas Shane Stephenson

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The charges for a couple accused of killing a baby in Buncombe County were upgraded Wednesday.

We previously reported that Diandra Haleigh Fuhr-Farlow, 28, and Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 35, were arrested and charged in the death of 2-month-old Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson.

Fuhr-Farlow was initially charged with felonious child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and Stephenson was initially charged with second-degree murder and negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

On Wednesday, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office upgraded the charges for both Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow to first-degree murder.

“Based on the totality of the facts from our investigation to include the findings from the preliminary autopsy and after consultation with the District Attorney, we have upgraded the charges against the parents of Riley,” says Major John Ledford of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

They are being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center without bond.

Comments / 0

Related
my40.tv

Convicted killer indicted in Zebb Quinn murder scheduled to appear in court Monday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A 22-year-old cold case involving convicted killer Robert Jason Owens is back in the headlines. Owens is scheduled to appear in court at the Buncombe County Courthouse on Monday, July 11, more than 22 years following the disappearance of Zebb Quinn. Quinn, a friend of Owens’, was 18 at the time. He was last seen Jan. 2, 2000. Owens is believed to be one of the last people to see him. Surveillance footage captured the two entering a convenience store that night.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Buncombe County, NC
Buncombe County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTV

Police arrest 3 after Shelby man fatally shot

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shelby man last month. Gastonia Police Department first reported the death of 31-year-old Keenen Banner on June 21. They said he was found off Rankin Avenue in Gastonia and later died at an area hospital.
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Silver Alert canceled for missing Buncombe County man

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing, elderly Buncombe County man. Officials said 74-year-old Donald Allen Gange was last seen in Weaverville. He may be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ledford
Daily Beast

Man Missing for Two Months Fell Into Industrial Shredder, South Carolina Coroner Finds

A man who went missing fell into a shredder at a recycling plant where he worked, a South Carolina coroner has determined. Duncan Alexander Burrell Gordon vanished from the plant in early May, prompting his family to issue pleas on social media and local TV for information on his whereabouts. After multiple inspections of the plastic shredder at Industrial Recycling and Recovery Inc., a search involving a cadaver dog found dried blood. DNA tests revealed that the material matched Gordon’s parents. “What we have tested and was positive came from under a support under the conveyor belt just after the plastic shredding machine,” Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger concluded. He said sheriff’s deputies were told that around 30 tons of plastic “had been processed between the time Gordon was noticed missing and when the first investigator arrived to inspect the machine.”
WRAL News

NC man pleads guilty to raping 5 random women at knifepoint

Asheville, N.C. — A North Carolina "serial rapist" pleaded guilty to five separate felony sex assaults against women dating back to 2016. Micheal Greenarch, 46, of Clyde, was sentenced Tuesday to serve a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison with a corresponding 38 years maximum in North Carolina prisons.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
themaconcountynews.com

Still no official ID on human remains

Following a missing persons investigation launched at the end of May, four people, Derek McCrackin, Jessica Smith, Lenore “Lenoka” Wilson, and Christopher Shields were arrested with charges ranging from first-degree kidnapping to disturbing human remains. More than a month later, the investigation remains open and while the victim...
FRANKLIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

'A nightmare:' Mother of missing 12-year-old boy speaks out

Margaret-Ann Carter has the details in On the Town for the weekend of July 9 and 10. Laurens District 55 announced that in August, students will be required to carry clear backpacks for safety purposes. Search resumes for missing 12-year-old boy in Greenville County. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Investigators...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy