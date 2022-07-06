ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

SC immigration advocates ; DACA recipients weigh in on uncertainty surrounding program’s future

By Jason Raven
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc85j_0gWzU65Z00

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — With the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in jeopardy, immigration advocates and DACA recipients in South Carolina are asking Congress to take action.

The program was established back in 2012 through an executive order by then-President Barack Obama. DACA prevents the deportation of thousands of people brought to the US as children.

Officials estimate there are about 8,800 DACA recipients living in South Carolina. They also say close to 90% of recipients are employed in the state’s labor force.

Wednesday in Louisiana, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals listened to oral arguments for a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the program.

In 2018, South Carolina joined the state of Texas in challenging the legality of DACA.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates prepare to testify before special SC House panel

In a statement sent to WSPA Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson wrote, “Even though I don’t think innocent children and teens should be deported, the problem is that the DACA expansion was done by an executive order by President Obama. According to our Constitution, it’s Congress that passes laws, not the president. I signed that letter urging the repeal of the DACA executive order so that Congress will take action to make it a law, which is the way the issue should be handled.”

If the program ends, DACA recipients who call South Carolina home like Tahera Attarwala and Shrey Patel said they are concerned about the impact on their lives and others if DACA was ended.

Attarwala and her family came from India to the US when she was one year old. She is currently getting her master’s degree in natural resources in Delaware. “As of right now, I am not worried about losing the work I am doing. But I will be in a position where I’m fearing deportation and uncertainty for the future,” she said.

Patel’s family has been in South Carolina for 17 years. He grew up in Orangeburg for most of his life he said. Patel is currently a cancer researcher in New York. Like Attarwala, he left South Carolina so he could pursue career and academic opportunities.

“The greatest lesson I have learned as a DACA recipient is how to be grateful that I’m in the United States and irregardless of the hardships I’ve had to face here – I have learned home is not defined by where you are born but by the connections you make,” Patel said.

Both Patel and Attarwala said they’ll be reaching out to members of Congress to establish a path for citizenship for Dreamers.

The Fifth Circuit’s decision is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Five inmates charged after aggravated assault using homemade knives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. Saturday, July 2nd around 3:30 p.m., an aggravated assault occurred among several inmates. Upon further investigation, deputies discovered that several inmates got into a verbal altercation that turned physical. The inmates involved had homemade shanks, which were used in the altercation. Four inmates were injured and taken for medical treatment with non-life threatening injuries.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

“It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” Grovetown police, neighbors describe horrifying living conditions of abused elder

GROVETOWN, G,A, (WJBF) – We’re digging deeper into a case of elder abuse in Grovetown. A 74-year-old woman found living in a feces-infested home. Now both her daughter and granddaughter are in jail. It all started with a tip to code enforcement. “It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve seen in 25 years,” said […]
GROVETOWN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Delaware State
State
Louisiana State
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Mary Duncan

Woman who won't pledge allegiance to the flag gets asked to leave the country

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Well, it finally happened. I attended a city council meeting last week and before the meeting commenced we in the audience were all asked to stand and pledge our allegiance to the flag of the United States of America - and I wouldn’t.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daca#Immigration Law#Deportation#Columbia#Sc House
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
abovethelaw.com

Just An FYI, The Supreme Court Is Going To Cancel Democratic Elections Next Year

Future generations will affix the word “infamous” to the freshly concluded Supreme Court Term with such regularity that it crosses into cliché. Or at least they will if history books still exist by then. Which is an open question at this juncture because large swaths of the country seem content to erase such “woke Critical Race Theory” opinions like that from the collective memory. And the local politicians pushing for that future are about to score a big boost when the Supreme Court decides to cancel democratic elections next year.
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WJBF

WJBF

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy