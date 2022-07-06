ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a trip in time at the Petaluma Historical Library

By KATIE WATTS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever contemplated time travel: wondering what a place you love looked like in the days before automobiles and paved streets, dreamily sifting through old postcards and wishing they could come to life?. “History,” begins the Petalumans of Yesteryear’s section on the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum’s website,...

KRON4 News

Shadybrook Estate is best winery in California

NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp’s list of the best winery in every state. Founded by Alice and David Alkosser, the winery offers a variety of wines made from grapes grown with “sustainable and biodynamic farming practices” and fieldwork done by hand. The on-site winemaking facility utilizes Italian temperature controlled tanks and French oak barrels as well as a new integrated bottling line in its production process.
NAPA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beer theme park in Napa County sparks fears, but may just be stunt

NAPA, Calif. - A 136-acre beer-powered theme park is coming to California wine country if a popular brewery is to be believed. Napa County officials, however, believe the claims that a rollercoaster made of beer barrels, a wave pool filled with 130,000 gallons of an IPA and a concert stage are nothing but an elaborate publicity stunt.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

A Windsor Pride parade to be proud of!

Wow, summer is starting with scorching hot days, but honestly, I would not want to call anywhere else home sweet home. Those who follow me on Facebook (my name is lorener) will know that I have been in Anchorage since May 17. I had a short visit back to Windsor because I had the honor and privilege to be the Grand Marshall of the Love Wins In Windsor Pride event on June 25.
WINDSOR, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Why are there 70 acres of open space in the heart of San Francisco? Thank the Gum Tree Girls

It was an otherwise ordinary day when Zoanne Theriault Nordstrom first noticed a group of men driving heavy equipment into the dirt near her home. Ever the nosey neighbor, she asked what they were doing in Glen Canyon, a scrubby open space where she spent long afternoons with her three boys. When they told her they were drilling test borings for a future freeway to cut through the park, she responded: “The hell it is!”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Petaluma, CA
Kentucky State
Santa Rosa, CA
California Government
Petaluma, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Cloud Farm near Cotati was a 1960s, 1970s haven for lesbians and activists

It’s empty now, but the unassuming plot of land along Petaluma Hill Road just outside of Cotati used to be a fun gathering spot where Volkswagen buses were repaired and women flew through the air as they aerial danced with colorful silk ribbons. Poetry and songs were written here and live music was played for eager audiences made up of friends.
COTATI, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa winery appoints assistant wine maker

Rachael Froehlich is joining RD Winery in the Napa Valley as assistant winemaker and production manager. “Rachael is a driven, passionate winemaker, whose talents are only growing. I’m so glad to have her join the RD Winery team,” says Mailynh Phan, RD Winery CEO. “Much has changed since we opened our tasting room in 2020 and started officially sharing our wines in the U.S. market. Rachael’s dynamic experience and skillset lend themselves beautifully to our approach of bringing community into everything we do.”
NAPA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Rohnert Park will rock your summer

The Friday night market continues celebrating the city's 60th birthday every week outside the Sonoma County Library. The farmer’s market booths are available from 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 is 80s night, so come dressed in your best 80s outfits for a chance to win prizes! Choppin’ Broccoli ‘80s music from 6 to 7 p.m. then Aqua Nett ‘80s Hair Band with Spandex from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
KTVU FOX 2

3,000 gallons of hazardous milk mixture spilled in Petaluma River

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities responded to a hazardous materials spill at a Clover milk processing plant in Petaluma Friday morning. A broken pipe led to approximately 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture going down a storm drain, and eventually entering the Petaluma River. The Petaluma police, fire and public works...
PETALUMA, CA
point2homes.com

1000 Dewing Ave. 209, Lafayette, Contra Costa County, CA, 94549

Dawn Finley - Agt: 415-902-2363 - UNBEATABLE LOCATION in the heart of Downtown Lafayette with shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and much more. Literally a stone’s throw away from BART, minutes to HWY's 24 and 680. Rarely available CORNER UNIT with STUNNING MID-TREE POSTCARD VIEWS feels like you’re living in a tree house. Tucked away in a quiet area on the second floor, Unit 209 enjoys loads of natural sunlight, an open floor plan with spacious bedrooms, two external storage closets, and a balcony patio. Top of the line Chef's Kitchen with Caesarstone quartz counters & Glass Backsplash, 5 Burner Gas Stove & Built-in Oversized Refrigerator. Lovely Spacious Master Suite with a Soaking Tub, Double Vanity Sinks & Large Walk-in Closet with built-in shelves. Two assigned parking spaces. (tandem) Built only in 2017, the building boasts modern finishes, newer construction, and is walkable to top rated schools! $45K of upgrades including crown-molding, Hunter Douglass remote controlled window treatments, and much more!
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Is Roseland’s “NeighborWood” becoming a scary place?

“It looks like a bomb hit here!” exclaimed Doug, a longtime Roseland resident volunteering to help clean up the Roseland NeighborWood on Saturday, June 11. He and other local volunteers had responded to the city of Santa Rosa's call for helpers to come to Southwest Community Park on the southern edge of Roseland for a “community cleanup” event. Put on by the city once a month in a different park in the city; this was the first time in local memory that the city staff had come out to Roseland.
SANTA ROSA, CA
visitcalistoga.com

This is Calistoga: Chateau Ste. Shirts

(Pictured: Christina St. Clair, who will take over the store in 2023) If anyone had told Margaret Law long ago that she would spend more than three decades of her life working in the t-shirt business, the lady with a sassy blonde feathered bob and a ready smile might have laughed. It was the mid-1980s, and she was enjoying a busy career in the food and beverage industry, living in South Lake Tahoe and enjoying the often hectic demands of restaurant management in a popular tourism region.
CALISTOGA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Fun stuff you don’t want to miss in Occidental

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.
OCCIDENTAL, CA
KRON4 News

20-acre fire burns in Lower Lake Friday

LOWER LAKE, Calif. (KRON) — Cal Fire responded to a structure fire that extended into the wildland in Lower Lake on Friday. No evacuation orders or warnings are necessary, Cal Fire said. The fire was first reported on Twitter at 3:08 p.m. near Highway 29 and Main Street. It...
LOWER LAKE, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Novato growing as flagship biomed hub with Ultragenyx expansion

When Ultragenyx cut the ribbon on a newly constructed research facility designed to study rare diseases, it was no accident that it chose the burgeoning cornerstone of biomed companies in northern Marin County. The life sciences giant has planted its footprint with now six buildings spanning more than 150,000 square...
NOVATO, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Television icons to appear at Contra Costa Con 4 on July 17

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (July 6, 2022) — Contra Costa Con 4 returns to Concord on Sunday, July 17. The event takes place at the Hilton Concord Hotel and features stars from three iconic shows from the Golden Age of Television. Three actors whose characters left their indelible mark...
CBS San Francisco

Longtime Berkeley restaurant hopeful about reopening after losing lease

BERKELEY – Staff and longtime customers have been saying their final farewells to Cesar on Shattuck, but the owners have some news that could change the future for the beloved restaurant.July 23rd is the last time Cesar will open its doors to customers at this location. After more than 24 years serving the community, it's not ready to say goodbye just yet.Every night, you can hear the rumble of chatter as dishes and cocktails are served.It's not just another restaurant on Shattuck but a place where regulars and foodies have been coming for years, in some cases decades. "I've been...
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Friday Morning Constitutional: Another Round of King Tides Is On the Way

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot twice while giving a speech yesterday, by a suspect with a homemade gun, and died in the hospital hours later. [BBC]. The King Tides are returning to Bay Area shores Monday night, and are expected to peak Tuesday before receding on Wednesday. [Chronicle]
POLITICS

