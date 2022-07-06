Take a trip in time at the Petaluma Historical Library

Hello to all, and summer greetings. I am currently running up against my deadline and preparing to leave in the morning for my first backpacking trip in a couple of years. I am excited, frazzled and a bit rushed so forgive me if this column is not the finely tuned piece of community literature it normally is, ha ha. My buddy and I are heading up to the Marble Mountains in much further Northern California for 5 nights. I have fond memories of a backpacking trip to this area once before, but it was 30 plus years ago with my parents so of course none of us can quite remember exactly what trail we were on. Whether we are traversing entirely new ones or ringing bells of memory along the way, I can’t wait to revisit a beautiful piece of our great state.

OCCIDENTAL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO