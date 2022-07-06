ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Free active shooter courses in Luzerne County

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5aco_0gWzTqCb00

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With mass shootings occurring more frequently, students in school and members of the community can now learn what to do in an active shooter situation, as there are free courses available to anyone to better prepare themselves for a possible attack.

On Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, students will attend Self Defense at 6:45 p.m., instructed by Kyle Reed and James Delaney of NEPA Mixed Martial Arts.

On Wednesday, July 13, students attend the Active Shooter Course at 6:45 p.m. where Officer W. Acuff of the Dallas Township Police Department will teach what to do in an active shooter situation.

The courses are one hour long and will take place at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, 3605 State Route 118, in Dallas. It is sponsored by LC Fairgrounds, Your Dash 365, and AMP Global Strategies.

Preregistration is preferred and you can do so by emailing life@yourdash365.com or on Facebook.

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Active Shooter#Guns#Wyou#Nepa Mixed Martial Arts#Life Yourdash365 Com
WBRE

LCE: 13 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Parenting Playbook: Power Scholars Academy

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Summer is a time for students to de-stress from the school year, but in Luzerne County, hundreds of kids are hitting the books to stay ahead of their studies. The YMCA Power Scholars Academy in Luzerne County is in full swing. It started in 2016 and continues to grow […]
WBRE

Veteran offers reward for arrest of memorial vandal

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County veteran is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of the vandal who defaced a veterans monument in Wilkes-Barre over the holiday weekend. Dino Ninotti is a veteran who served in the U.S. military and is offering $75, out of...
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly on PCP calls 911 twice while talking to police

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was stopped by police as he staggered in the middle of the street tried to walk away from them and call 9-1-1, according to charges. Craig Ross Bossley, 50, told Williamsport Sgt. Brian McGee he had smoked something chemical on the night of July 4 as he spoke with officers near Grove Street. Bossley appeared frantic and made incomplete statements, police said. At one...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

