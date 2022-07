This game has been absolutely looming on the Texas schedule for years and years now. The thought has been, “better have your ducks in a row by 2022, Alabama’s coming.”. Now we come to it, the meaning of the game has been somewhat diminished. Texas is in year two of the Steve Sarkisian era and will be coming off one of the most wildly productive offseasons in Longhorn history. They’re in the enviable position in which a defeat to the Tide wouldn’t be terribly shocking or disappointing while a close loss or an outright win would be a massive boost.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO