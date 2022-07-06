ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Chehalis River Basin Land Trust to Host Trail Clean Up on July 20

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Chehalis River Basin Land Trust on July 20 to help clean up the Chehalis River Discovery Trail near Centralia. Beginning at...

www.chronline.com

Chronicle

Lewis County’s One-of-a-Kind Water Conservancy Board Seeks Volunteers

Volunteers interested in helping their community with the complicated process of applying for changes to their water rights have the opportunity to do so in Lewis County, home to the only Water Conservancy Board in Western Washington. The Lewis County Water Conservancy Board is seeking volunteers to fill three vacancies,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Bring Back Hound Hunting for Cougars

In regards to all the cougar sightings in Lewis County, when is the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife going do the math? They claim a cougar will kill a deer every nine days. Multiply that by the 2,500 cougars they say are in the state, and that’s a total of 90,000 deer a year.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Brian Mittge Commentary: Summer Festival Food — Who Does it Best?

We’re hitting our stride in Lewis County with the annual summer parade and festival season. Our diverse agricultural heritage has given us a wonderful range of events that directly tie to foodstuffs. We kick off the summer every year with Egg Days in Winlock, featuring free egg salad sandwiches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Chehalis Fest to Be Held July 30 in Downtown Chehalis

The 2022 Chehalis Fest will be held on July 30 in downtown Chehalis. Organized by Experience Chehalis, activities will be held throughout the day. The festivities will start at 8 a.m. with a blueberry pancake breakfast at the Lewis County Historical Museum. There will be a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., a kids zone and vendor fair from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., a hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a live music event with a beer garden from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Prindle Street.
CHEHALIS, WA
thejoltnews.com

Neighbors at The Preserve threatened with annexation and a big bill

The little-known Hopkins Drainage Ditch District #2 in Thurston County is seeking up to $380,000 from the owners of homes in The Preserve at Tumwater Place. A hearing that had been set for tomorrow, was canceled by the Ditch District Commissioners in the late afternoon today, according to Tumwater City Council Member Charlie Schneider, who is also a resident of The Preserve.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Commissioners, Public Health to Reevaluate Spending on Services for Homeless in Lewis County

Lewis County Public Health & Social Services (LCPHSS) is currently in “contract season” according to Meja Handlen, interim director. But before the county moves to amend contracts and add funding for services for people experiencing homelessness, Commissioner Sean Swope wants to meet with contracted service providers with the goal of adding more “accountability” for recipients, he said.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA
Chronicle

A Look Back in Time: Lost and Wounded Chehalis Boy Survives Journey Through Lewis County Woods

In July 1942, a Chehalis boy survived over 24 hours in the “wilds of western Lewis County,” treating himself for a severed artery. Chehalis resident Dick Mitchell, 17, was the son of Mr. and Mrs. C.R. Mitchell. He had been working with a crew to cut fire trails on Weyerhaeuser Company land when he became separated from the group. Mitchell had only a cross-cut saw and a first aid kid with him when he walked down the wrong trail, an error he didn’t realize he had made until it was too late.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
waheagle.com

Giant hogweed found in Cowlitz and Clark counties

Giant hogweed, Heracleum mantegazzianum, has been found in neighboring Cowlitz and Clark counties. Giant hogweed is a Class A listed noxious weed. Eradication of all Class A weeds is required by law. Giant hogweed looks very much like cow parsnip which is a common native plant. Giant hogweed grows much bigger with heights reaching 15 feet. The hollow stem is 2-4 inches thick and compound leaves can range from 2-5 feet across. Not only is it invasive, but its sap can result in severe and painful burning to sensitive people. Do not handle without gloves and protective clothing. While it is unlikely to be in Wahkiakum county, if you suspect this plant call Weed Control Supervisor Andy Lea at Wahkiakum County Noxious Weed Control (360) 795-3852 and they will investigate at no cost. Courtesy photo.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Flood Authority Presents on Flood Control in Pe Ell

The Pe Ell Town Council heard a presentation from the Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority on Tuesday as part of an effort by the authority to reach out to communities after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic. Pe Ell is the sixth locality Scott Boettcher, a staffer for the Flood Authority, has presented at in the past month.
PE ELL, WA
southsoundmag.com

Fort Nisqually Wins National Award

Tacoma’s Fort Nisqually has received an Award of Excellence from the American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) for its Puget Sound Treaty War Panel. This award is part of the AASLH’s prestigious and nationally recognized Leadership in History Awards. “I truly believe in the work we...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia College Foundation Announces $125,000 Donation

Late last month, the Centralia College Foundation announced a large donation to its capital campaign. According to a post on Facebook, Dean and Susan Phillips and the estate of longtime Centralia dentist Richard Phillips gave $125,339.82 to the foundation. “Huge thanks to Dean and Susan Phillips and the estate of...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Boy, 8, Wins $1.08M Malpractice Lawsuit Against Estate of Lewis County Midwife Who Delivered Him

An 8-year-old Centralia boy who suffered a nerve injury during birth has won a $1.08 million lawsuit against the now-deceased midwife who delivered him in 2014. A Lewis County jury ruled Tuesday that Laura Hamilton was negligent in caring for Seng Hamilton and her son, Zachary, who suffered a brachial plexus injury during birth that resulted in permanent nerve damage and paralysis in one arm.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Cheese Days Plate Packed Full for This Weekend in Toledo

After more than a century of celebrating cheese, the charcuterie board of events slated for Toledo Cheese Days this weekend is packed full, with the event finally returning back to its full glory after a hiatus in 2020 and an abbreviated version in 2021. Because the Lewis County Senior Centers...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Country Financial ‘Operation Helping Heroes’ Program Donates $4,500 to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office for Medical Kits

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office received a $4,500 donation from Country Financial on Thursday to purchase advanced medical kits for patrol vehicles. The donation was part of Country Financial’s Operation Helping Heroes program, according to the sheriff’s office. The local agents coordinating this effort were Paul Ely, Laurie Gunsolley and Eric Sherwood.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

Community Policy